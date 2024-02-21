Bonne Maman Caramelised Apple Spread 275g

Apple and Butter Spread

• Gently caramelised apples combined with butter for a smooth, morish spread. • True to our values of homemade food, from the French kitchen, this spread is inspired by the classic ‘apple tarte tatin’. • Simply prepared with four natural ingredients. • No palm oil. • A simple spread transforms everyday snacking occasions to exciting, delicious moments. • The perfect accompaniment to a soft, sweet brioche roll.

No Palm Oil Simply prepared with four natural ingredients.

Pack size: 275G

Ingredients

Apples 80%, Sugar, Butter 19% (Milk), Salt

Allergy Information

For allergens: see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

275g ℮