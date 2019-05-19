Cadbury Smooth Chocolate Spread 400G

It’s Cadbury’s!
Was given a jar in a food basket. Had it on sandwiches, it was okay, nothing special, but then... WOW... I put it on hot wholemeal toast (no butter or anything) and the heat melted it and what a difference it made. Utterly delicious! Unfortunately it has become my present favourite and I’ve been having it on my hot toast every day... my poor waistline, it is no more.
I have bought this product for many years, but recently found out it contains palm oil. I am trying to avoid all products with palm oil, so won't buy this again.