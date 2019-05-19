By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Smooth Chocolate Spread 400G

3.5(2)Write a review
£ 2.50
£0.63/100g
Each 15g portion contains
  • Energy359kJ 86kcal
    4%
  • Fat5.7g
    8.1%
  • Saturates1.3g
    6.5%
  • Sugars8.0g
    8.8%
  • Salt0.02g
    0.3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2387kJ

Product Description

  • Milk Chocolate Spread
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed Palm), Milk Chocolate Crumb (Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Mass) 7%, Full Cream Milk Powder 7%, Fat Reduced Cocoa, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts and Soy

Storage

Store at room temperature.Best Before End: See Top of Lid.

Produce of

Manufactured in Belgium

Number of uses

Approximately 26 portions per pack

Name and address

  • Hain Daniels Group,
  • 4 Killingbeck Drive,
  • York Road,
  • Leeds,
  • LS14 6UF.

Return to

  • Careline 0800 022 4339

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Portion (15g)%* Per Portion (15g)
Energy 2387kJ359kJ
-573kcal86kcal4.3%
Fat 38.0g5.7g8.1%
of which saturates 8.7g1.3g6.5%
Carbohydrate 54.0g8.1g3.1%
of which sugars 53.0g8.0g8.8%
Fibre 1.7g0.3g
Protein 3.8g0.6g1.1%
Salt 0.10g0.02g0.3%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---
Approximately 26 portions per pack---

2 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

It’s Cadbury’s!

5 stars

Was given a jar in a food basket. Had it on sandwiches, it was okay, nothing special, but then... WOW... I put it on hot wholemeal toast (no butter or anything) and the heat melted it and what a difference it made. Utterly delicious! Unfortunately it has become my present favourite and I’ve been having it on my hot toast every day... my poor waistline, it is no more.

I have bought this product for many years, but rec

2 stars

I have bought this product for many years, but recently found out it contains palm oil. I am trying to avoid all products with palm oil, so won't buy this again.

