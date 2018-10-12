Tesco Hazelnut Chocolate Spread 400G

exactly what i wanted
very yummy
Tastes just like Nutella
Was very nice spread on toast and crumpets.
Yummy
Kids can't tell the difference between this and the more expensive brand
My son loves it
Great taste
Tastes no different to the much higher priced brand but tastes exactly the same
As good as Nutella!
This spread is as close to Nutella as you can get and a fraction of the price.
Great alternative
This is our second purchase of this product which we brought as an alternative to a well known name brand. My children really like it and are more than happy with it
Better than the leading brand.
My kids love this product. It's easy to spread and tastes great.
Not to the kids tasting
Flavour not to good
Rumbled by the kids with this swap
I tried to switch to this product from the branded version as this one is much cheaper however my children noticed and didn’t eat this product.