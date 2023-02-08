Jimjams Hazelnut Chocolate Spread 350G
Product Description
- Hazelnut Chocolate Spread with Sweeteners (Maltitol)
- For more tasty recipe ideas visit us at jimjams-spreads.co.uk
- 83% Less* Sugar
- *Hazelnut Chocolate Spread with 83% less sugar than leading brands
- Maltitol is kinder on teeth, contains fewer calories than sugar and has a lesser effect on blood glucose levels!
- "As a mum, I was shocked at the amount of sugar in the best selling chocolate spreads.
- Our mission was to create an even more delicious tasting spread, with a fraction (83% less!) of sugar"
- Kellie Bath, Mum & Co-Founder of JimJams Spreads
- Excessive consumption may cause a laxative effect.
- Lovingly crafted
- Great taste 2015
- JimJams products contain naturally occurring sugars
- Kinder on teeth
- 83% less sugar
- Gluten free
- Pack size: 350G
- No added sugar
Information
Ingredients
Maltitol, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed, Sustainable Palm), Hazelnuts 13%, Fat Reduced Cocoa, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Natural Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Made and packed in a factory that handles other tree Nuts, Peanuts and Soy For allergens see ingredients in bold
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, consume within 3 months. Do not refrigerate.Best before end: See lid
Produce of
Made in Belgium
Name and address
- JimJams Spreads Ltd,
- PO Box 12312,
- Halstead,
- CO9 9AX,
- UK.
Return to
Net Contents
350g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|2046 kJ / 494 kcal
|Fat
|36.6g
|of which saturates
|7.6g
|Carbohydrate
|49.4g
|of which sugars
|8.7g
|Protein
|6.4g
|Salt
|0.23g
