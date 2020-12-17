By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nutella Hazelnut With Cocoa Spread 630G

Nutella Hazelnut With Cocoa Spread 630G
£ 3.99
£0.63/100g

New

Per portion (15g)
  • Energy336 kJ 80 kcal
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Hazelnut Spread with Cocoa
  • ...verified by sgs.com/nutella
  • Our Sustainability
  • We are committed to a responsible sourcing of our ingredients protecting the environment and improving the livelihood of farmers and their communities
  • Read more on our actions & partners nutella.com/sustainability
  • Glass - Please Recycle
  • 7 ingredients
  • No hydrogenated fats
  • No preservatives
  • No colorings
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 630G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Palm Oil, Hazelnuts (13%), Skimmed Milk Powder (8.7%), Fat-Reduced Cocoa (7.4%), Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya

Storage

Best Before: See LidKeep at Room Temperature Do Not Store in the Fridge

Number of uses

Portions per jar ≈ 42 x 15g

Additives

  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • (UK) Ferrero,
  • 889 Greenford Road,
  • Greenford,
  • UB6 0HE.
  • (ROI) Ferrero,
  • Kinsale Road,

Return to

  • (UK) Ferrero,
  • 889 Greenford Road,
  • Greenford,
  • UB6 0HE.
  • (ROI) Ferrero,
  • Kinsale Road,
  • Cork.
  • Consumer Careline
  • Tel: 00 44 330 0538943
  • www.nutella.com

Net Contents

630g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer portion (15g)%RI* Per portion
Energy kJ2252336
kcal539804%
Fat g30.94.67%
of which Saturates g10.61.68%
Carbohydrate g57.58.63%
of which Sugars g56.38.49%
Protein g6.30.92%
Salt g0.1070.0160%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 KJ / 2000 kcal)---
15g portion ≈ 1 teaspoon---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

Offer

