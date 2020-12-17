Nutella Hazelnut With Cocoa Spread 630G
New
- Energy336 kJ 80 kcal4%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Product Description
- Hazelnut Spread with Cocoa
- ...verified by sgs.com/nutella
- Our Sustainability
- We are committed to a responsible sourcing of our ingredients protecting the environment and improving the livelihood of farmers and their communities
- Read more on our actions & partners nutella.com/sustainability
- Glass - Please Recycle
- 7 ingredients
- No hydrogenated fats
- No preservatives
- No colorings
- Gluten free
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 630G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Palm Oil, Hazelnuts (13%), Skimmed Milk Powder (8.7%), Fat-Reduced Cocoa (7.4%), Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin
Allergy Information
- Contains: Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya
Storage
Best Before: See LidKeep at Room Temperature Do Not Store in the Fridge
Number of uses
Portions per jar ≈ 42 x 15g
Additives
- Free From Preservatives
Name and address
- (UK) Ferrero,
- 889 Greenford Road,
- Greenford,
- UB6 0HE.
- (ROI) Ferrero,
- Kinsale Road,
- (UK) Ferrero,
- 889 Greenford Road,
- Greenford,
- UB6 0HE.
- (ROI) Ferrero,
- Kinsale Road,
- Cork.
- Consumer Careline
- Tel: 00 44 330 0538943
- www.nutella.com
Net Contents
630g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per portion (15g)
|%RI* Per portion
|Energy kJ
|2252
|336
|kcal
|539
|80
|4%
|Fat g
|30.9
|4.6
|7%
|of which Saturates g
|10.6
|1.6
|8%
|Carbohydrate g
|57.5
|8.6
|3%
|of which Sugars g
|56.3
|8.4
|9%
|Protein g
|6.3
|0.9
|2%
|Salt g
|0.107
|0.016
|0%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 KJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|15g portion ≈ 1 teaspoon
|-
|-
|-
