Jimjams Milk Chocolate Spread 350G

£2.80
£0.80/100g

Product Description

  • Milk Chocolate Spread with Sweeteners (Maltitol)
  • For more tasty recipe ideas visit us at jimjams-spreads.co.uk
  • 83% Less* Sugar
  • * Chocolate Spread with 83% less sugar than leading brands
  • Maltitol is kinder on teeth, contains fewer calories than sugar and has a lesser effect on blood glucose levels!
  • "As a mum, I was shocked at the amount of sugar in the best selling chocolate spreads. Our mission was to create an even more delicious tasting spread, with a fraction (83% less!) of sugar"
  • Kellie Bath, Mum & Co-Founder of JimJams Spreads
  • Excessive consumption may cause a laxative effect.
  • Lovingly crafted
  • JimJams products contain naturally occurring sugars
  • Kinder on teeth
  • 83% less sugar
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 350G
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Maltitol, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed, Sustainable Palm), Skimmed Milk Powder 11%, Fat Reduced Cocoa, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier, (Sunflower Lecithin), Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Contains Milk. Made and packed in a factory that handles Tree Nuts, Peanuts and Soy For allergens see ingredients in bold

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, consume within 3 months. Do not refrigerate.Best before end: See lid

Produce of

Made in Belgium

Recycling info

Jar. Recyclable

Name and address

  • JimJams Spreads Ltd,
  • PO Box 12312,
  • Halstead,
  • CO9 9AX,
  • UK.

Return to

  • JimJams Spreads Ltd,
  • PO Box 12312,
  • Halstead,
  • CO9 9AX,
  • UK.

Net Contents

350g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 2058 kJ / 497 kcal
Fat 36.7g
of which saturates 7.6g
Carbohydrate 50.8g
of which sugars 10.1g
Protein 5.8g
Salt 0.28g
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Tastes Amazing!!

5 stars

Recently bought this (alongside the Choc Orange one) after seeing the new product on the shelf. Tastes absolutely amazing! Family love it!!

