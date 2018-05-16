We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Search
Main content
Basket
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Get match-ready
Delivery Saver
Food Cupboard
Cooking Sauces, Meal Kits & Sides
Mexican
Taco & Nacho Kits
Taco & Nacho Kits
Showing
1-9
of
9 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
1 Category
Filter by
Taco & Nacho
Kits
(9)
3 Brands
Filter by
Old El Paso
(4)
Filter by
Wahaca
(3)
Filter by
Tesco
(2)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
No egg
(9)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(8)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(8)
Filter by
No lactose
(7)
Filter by
No milk
(7)
Filter by
Halal
(6)
Filter by
Low saturated
fat
(6)
Filter by
No soya
(6)
Filter by
Source of
fibre
(6)
Filter by
Low sugar
(5)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(4)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(4)
Filter by
Vegan
(4)
Filter by
No gluten
(3)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(9)
Wahaca Sweet And Smoky Soft Taco Kit
Write a review
Rest of
Mexican Meal Kits
shelf
£
3.70
£
3.70
/each
Add Wahaca Sweet And Smoky Soft Taco Kit
Add
add Wahaca Sweet And Smoky Soft Taco Kit to basket
Wahaca Fruity & Mellow Soft Taco Kit
Write a review
Rest of
Mexican Meal Kits
shelf
£
3.70
£
3.70
/each
Add Wahaca Fruity & Mellow Soft Taco Kit
Add
add Wahaca Fruity & Mellow Soft Taco Kit to basket
Wahaca Warm And Tangy Soft Taco Kit
Write a review
Rest of
Mexican Meal Kits
shelf
£
3.70
£
3.70
/each
Add Wahaca Warm And Tangy Soft Taco Kit
Add
add Wahaca Warm And Tangy Soft Taco Kit to basket
Tesco Medium Taco Kit 275G
Write a review
Rest of
Mexican Meal Kits
shelf
£
1.85
£
0.67
/100g
Add Tesco Medium Taco Kit 275G
Add
add Tesco Medium Taco Kit 275G to basket
Tesco Mild Nachos Meal Kit 500G
Write a review
Rest of
Mexican Meal Kits
shelf
£
1.85
£
3.70
/kg
Add Tesco Mild Nachos Meal Kit 500G
Add
add Tesco Mild Nachos Meal Kit 500G to basket
Old El Paso Original Cheesy Baked Nacho Kit 505G
Write a review
Rest of
Mexican Meal Kits
shelf
£
3.00
£
0.59
/100g
Add Old El Paso Original Cheesy Baked Nacho Kit 505G
Add
add Old El Paso Original Cheesy Baked Nacho Kit 505G to basket
Old El Paso Taco Stand ‘N’ Stuff Paprika & Garlic Kit 312G
Write a review
Rest of
Mexican Meal Kits
shelf
£
3.00
£
0.96
/100g
Add Old El Paso Taco Stand ‘N’ Stuff Paprika & Garlic Kit 312G
Add
add Old El Paso Taco Stand ‘N’ Stuff Paprika & Garlic Kit 312G to basket
Old El Paso Smokey Bbq Stand ‘N’ Stuff Soft Taco Kit 350G
Write a review
Aldi Price Match
£
2.49
£
0.71
/100g
Add Old El Paso Smokey Bbq Stand ‘N’ Stuff Soft Taco Kit 350G
Add
add Old El Paso Smokey Bbq Stand ‘N’ Stuff Soft Taco Kit 350G to basket
Aldi Price Match
Old El Paso Extra Mild Stand ‘N’ Stuff Soft Taco Kit 329G
Write a review
£
2.49
£
0.76
/100g
Add Old El Paso Extra Mild Stand ‘N’ Stuff Soft Taco Kit 329G
Add
add Old El Paso Extra Mild Stand ‘N’ Stuff Soft Taco Kit 329G to basket
Showing
1-9
of
9 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Food Cupboard
(9)
Cooking Sauces, Meal Kits & Sides
(9)
Mexican
(9)
Taco & Nacho Kits
(9)
Filter by
BRAND
Old El Paso
(4)
Wahaca
(3)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
No egg
(9)
Pescetarian
(8)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Get match-ready
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close