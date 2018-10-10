By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Nachos Meal Kit Mild 500G
£ 1.85
£0.37/100g
1/4 pack
  • Energy1209kJ 288kcal
    14%
  • Fat10.7g
    15%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars4.7g
    5%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 967kJ / 230kcal

Product Description

  • Nachos kit containing maize tortilla chips, tomato salsa and bean salsa.
  • Tortillas packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • A taste of Mexico
  • The right ingredients for an easy meal with vibrant chilli
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Tortilla Chips, Tomato Salsa, Bean Salsa.

Tortilla Chips contains: Maize Flour, Sunflower Oil, Salt.

Tomato Salsa contains: Tomato, Water, Onion, Tomato Purée, Green Pepper, Red Pepper, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Jalapeño Chilli, Modified Maize Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Garlic Purée, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Coriander, Cumin, Coriander Leaf, Black Pepper, Flavouring.

Bean Salsa contains: Water, Red Kidney Beans, Tomato Purée, Onion, Green Pepper, Red Pepper, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Jalapeño Chilli, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Garlic Purée, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Coriander, Cumin, Coriander Leaf, Black Pepper, Flavouring.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Tortilla Chips: Once opened re-seal and store in a cool, dry place and consume within 3 days. Tomato salsa / Bean salsa: Once opened re-seal, refrigerate and consume within 3 days.

Cooking Precautions

Produce of

Produced of more than one country. Packed in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Guidelines
  • To prepare nachos you require:
  • 1 Tesco Nachos Kit
  • 75g Cheddar cheese, grated.
  • Additional garnish (optional):
  • Guacamole
  • Soured cream
  • Sliced jalapeños.
  • Method:
  • 1. Spread half the tortilla chips over a large plate or ovenproof dish and cover them evenly with the bean salsa.
  • 2. Spread the rest of the chips onto the plate and cover them evenly with the tomato salsa.
  • 3. Sprinkle the grated cheese over the top.
  • 4. Place the dish in a microwave and cook on full power for 2 minutes (800W), 1 minute 45 seconds (900W), or place in a pre-heated oven (200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6) and heat for 10-12 minutes, until the cheese has melted.
  • To serve:
  • Top with additional garnish, if desired and serve immediately - eat with your fingers and enjoy!
  • Important
  • Why Not Try
  • Why not add Chilli con carne or Fajita chicken to the Nachos to make into a more substantial meal?

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Recycling info

Box. Widely Recycled Bag. Not Yet Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy967kJ / 230kcal1209kJ / 288kcal
Fat8.5g10.7g
Saturates0.7g0.9g
Carbohydrate33.6g42.0g
Sugars3.7g4.7g
Fibre2.2g2.8g
Protein3.7g4.6g
Salt0.9g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Great for a Saturday night

5 stars

I love these they are amazing They tast a lot better than other brands

Love these Nachos

5 stars

Nachos are very good - taste amazing

Great value and taste

5 stars

We buy these all the time and love them

