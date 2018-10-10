Tesco Nachos Meal Kit Mild 500G

Great for a Saturday night
I love these they are amazing They tast a lot better than other brands
Love these Nachos
Nachos are very good - taste amazing
Great value and taste
We buy these all the time and love them
Typical values per 100g: Energy 967kJ / 230kcal
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Tortilla Chips, Tomato Salsa, Bean Salsa.
Tortilla Chips contains: Maize Flour, Sunflower Oil, Salt.
Tomato Salsa contains: Tomato, Water, Onion, Tomato Purée, Green Pepper, Red Pepper, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Jalapeño Chilli, Modified Maize Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Garlic Purée, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Coriander, Cumin, Coriander Leaf, Black Pepper, Flavouring.
Bean Salsa contains: Water, Red Kidney Beans, Tomato Purée, Onion, Green Pepper, Red Pepper, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Jalapeño Chilli, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Garlic Purée, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Coriander, Cumin, Coriander Leaf, Black Pepper, Flavouring.
Store in a cool, dry place. Tortilla Chips: Once opened re-seal and store in a cool, dry place and consume within 3 days. Tomato salsa / Bean salsa: Once opened re-seal, refrigerate and consume within 3 days.
Produced of more than one country. Packed in the U.K.
Pack contains 4 servings
Box. Widely Recycled Bag. Not Yet Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
500g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|967kJ / 230kcal
|1209kJ / 288kcal
|Fat
|8.5g
|10.7g
|Saturates
|0.7g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|33.6g
|42.0g
|Sugars
|3.7g
|4.7g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|2.8g
|Protein
|3.7g
|4.6g
|Salt
|0.9g
|1.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
