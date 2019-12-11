Old El Paso Smokey Bbq Stand ‘N’ Stuff Soft Taco Kit 350G
Offer
- Energy394 kJ 93 kcal5%
- Fat1.7 g2%
- Saturates0.2 g1%
- Sugars3.4 g4%
- Salt1.06 g18%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 901 kJ / 213 kcal
Product Description
- 8 Stand `N´ Stuff Soft flour tortillas, 1 Tomato salsa for topping, 1 Smoky BBQ Taco Seasoning Mix.
- For up-to-date product information, news and recipes, you can follow us on:
- Facebook /oldelpasouk
- Twitter @oldelpasouk
- Instagram @oldelpasouk
- Find more recipes online: www.oldelpaso.co.uk
- Tortillas: Packaged in a protective atmosphere
- Chilli rating - mild - 1
- Preservative free
- Easy to fill and offers endless creativity
- Make it fresh with avocado
- Got a sweet tooth? Make a dessert taco
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 350g
Information
Ingredients
Stand 'N' Stuff Soft Flour Tortillas (55%): Wheat Flour, Water, Stabiliser (Glycerol), Sunflower Oil, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Calcium Phosphates), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Dextrose, Salt, Salsa for Topping (36%): Chopped Tomatoes (51%), Water, Tomato Paste (10%), Modified Corn Starch, Dried Onions, Salt, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Green Chili Pepper, Paprika, Onion Powder, Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride), Garlic Powder, Seasoning Mix (9%): Sugar, Dehydrated Vegetables (Onion, Garlic), Salt, Hydrolysed Soy Protein, Spices (Black Pepper, Cayenne Pepper, Ginger) (6%), Smoke Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavourings, Yeast Extract, Colour (Plain Caramel)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Made in Spain
Preparation and Usage
- Just Add:
- 500 g lean beef mince
- 1 chopped Onion
- Shredded green and red cabbage
- 1 cup cooked sweet corn
- 1 Heat a little oil in a frying pan & cook the onion until soft. Sizzle & stir the beef over high heat for about 5 minutes. Add the Taco Spice Mix & half a cup of water. Simmer until the sauce thickens and smells yummy.
- 2 Warm Tortillas
- Remove tortillas from pack and separate them from each other.
- Microwave: Heat for 30 seconds on HIGH (800 watts).
- Oven: Pre-heat the oven to 165°C (145°C fan-assisted ovens). Wrap tortillas in foil or greaseproof paper and heat for about 7 minutes. Keep them covered until ready to serve.
- 3 Load the tortillas with the tasty beef, cabbage, corn & saucy salsa. Serve and enjoy!
- Top Tip
- Pimp your tortillas by adding charred corn in a hot pan until blackened. Cover with boiling water for 5 minutes. Slice off corn.
- Serves 4 amigos 20 mins
Number of uses
Contains 8 portions
Additives
- Free From Preservatives
Name and address
- Manufactured for:
- General Mills International Sàrl,
- Switzerland.
- General Mills UK,
- P.O. Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
Return to
- For any queries or advice on our products, you can contact us on:
- 0800 591 223 (UK) / 1800 535 115 (ROI)
- www.oldelpaso.co.uk
- General Mills UK,
- P.O. Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
- Middlesex,
- UB8 1YT,
- UK.
Net Contents
350g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Each Taco (44g)(tortilla, salsa and seasoning mix as sold) contains:
|%* (44g)
|Energy
|901 kJ / 213 kcal
|394 kJ / 93 kcal
|5%
|Fat
|4.0 g
|1.7 g
|2%
|of which saturates
|0.5 g
|0.2 g
|1%
|Carbohydrate
|37.8 g
|16.6 g
|6%
|of which sugars
|7.7 g
|3.4 g
|4%
|Fibre
|2.1 g
|0.9 g
|-
|Protein
|5.6 g
|2.4 g
|5%
|Salt
|2.42 g
|1.06 g
|18%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 8 portions
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019