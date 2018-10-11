By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Taco Kit 275G

5(4)Write a review
Tesco Taco Kit 275G
£ 1.85
£0.67/100g
1/4 pack
  • Energy789kJ 188kcal
    9%
  • Fat6.1g
    9%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars2.2g
    2%
  • Salt1.8g
    30%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1143kJ / 272kcal

Product Description

  • Taco meal kit containing 12 corn taco shells, spicy tomato salsa and taco seasoning.
  • A TASTE OF MEXICO The right ingredients for an easy meal with tanginess and kick
  • Pack size: 275g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Corn Taco Shells, Spicy Tomato Salsa, Taco Seasoning.

Corn Taco Shells contain: Maize Flour, Sunflower Oil, Water, Salt.

Spicy Tomato Salsa contains: Tomato, Onion, Tomato Purée, Green Pepper, Red Pepper, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Jalapeño Chilli, Modified Maize Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Garlic Purée, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Coriander, Cumin, Coriander Leaf, Black Pepper, Flavouring.

Taco Seasoning contains: Chilli Powder, Salt, Cumin, Onion Powder, Potato Starch, Garlic Powder, Cayenne Pepper, Paprika, Black Pepper, Oregano, Anti-caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide).

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Taco shells and seasoning - Once opened re-seal and store in a cool, dry place and consume within 3 days. Salsa - Once opened re-seal, refrigerate and consume within 3 days.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 180, 160, 4
Time: 2-3 mins
Remove the tacos shells from the packaging. Place on a baking tray standing on their open sides and heat for 2-3 minutes in an oven preheated to 180 °C/ Fan 160°C/ Gas 4.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country, Packed in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • To prepare Tacos you require:

    1 Tesco Taco Kit

    500g minced beef

    15ml (1 tbsp) oil.

     

    Additional garnish (optional)

    ¼ iceberg lettuce, shredded;

    2 large tomatoes, chopped;

    100g Cheddar cheese, grated.

    Method:

    1. Heat the oil and fry the mince until well browned and drain off any excess liquid. Add the sachet of seasoning, cook for a few seconds, then add 50ml water. Bring to the boil and simmer for 20 minutes or until the mince is tender and dry.

    2. Remove the tacos shells from the packaging. Place on a baking tray standing on their open sides and heat for 2-3 minutes in an oven preheated to 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4.

    To serve:

    Divide the filling between the 12 warmed shells and serve filled (as desired) with the salsa, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.

    Eat with your fingers and enjoy!

Number of uses

4 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

275g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1143kJ / 272kcal789kJ / 188kcal
Fat8.8g6.1g
Saturates0.7g0.5g
Carbohydrate42.1g29.0g
Sugars3.2g2.2g
Fibre3.2g2.2g
Protein4.5g3.1g
Salt2.6g1.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

4 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Great

5 stars

Love this kit. It’s great and gluten free

Great

4 stars

My children and I really like this product

Brilliant value for money

5 stars

I have always bought the tesco Taco kits as has everything in them except the salad my mu n myself have one a week forgot the steak mince

Mexican delight

5 stars

Best Mexican around,pips the post against old el Paso

