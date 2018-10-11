Tesco Taco Kit 275G

To prepare Tacos you require:

1 Tesco Taco Kit

500g minced beef

15ml (1 tbsp) oil.

Additional garnish (optional)

¼ iceberg lettuce, shredded;

2 large tomatoes, chopped;

100g Cheddar cheese, grated.

Method:

1. Heat the oil and fry the mince until well browned and drain off any excess liquid. Add the sachet of seasoning, cook for a few seconds, then add 50ml water. Bring to the boil and simmer for 20 minutes or until the mince is tender and dry.

2. Remove the tacos shells from the packaging. Place on a baking tray standing on their open sides and heat for 2-3 minutes in an oven preheated to 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4.

To serve:

Divide the filling between the 12 warmed shells and serve filled (as desired) with the salsa, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.

Eat with your fingers and enjoy!