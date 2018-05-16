We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Search
Main content
Basket
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Get match-ready
Delivery Saver
Food Cupboard
Cooking Ingredients
Oils & Cooking Fats
Sesame & Specialty Oils
Sesame & Specialty Oils
Showing
1-8
of
8 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
1 Category
Filter by
Sesame &
Specialty Oils
(8)
5 Brands
Filter by
Tesco
(4)
Filter by
Alfa One
(1)
Filter by
Good Oil
(1)
Filter by
Lee Kum Kee
(1)
Filter by
Pure South
Press
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Halal
(8)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(8)
Filter by
No egg
(8)
Filter by
No gluten
(8)
Filter by
No lactose
(8)
Filter by
No milk
(8)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(8)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(8)
Filter by
Vegan
(8)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(8)
Filter by
Low salt
(7)
Filter by
Low sugar
(7)
Filter by
No soya
(7)
Filter by
Sugar free
(7)
Filter by
Paleo
(2)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Fewer Lifestyle & Dietary
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(8)
Good Oil Hemp Seed Oil 500Ml
Write a review
£
6.00
£
1.20
/100ml
Add Good Oil Hemp Seed Oil 500Ml
Add
add Good Oil Hemp Seed Oil 500Ml to basket
Alfa One Rice Bran Oil 500Ml
Write a review
£
2.00
£
0.40
/100ml
Add Alfa One Rice Bran Oil 500Ml
Add
add Alfa One Rice Bran Oil 500Ml to basket
Lee Kum Kee Wok Sesame Oil 207Ml
Write a review
£
2.30
£
1.12
/100ml
Add Lee Kum Kee Wok Sesame Oil 207Ml
Add
add Lee Kum Kee Wok Sesame Oil 207Ml to basket
Tesco Stir Fry Oil 250Ml
Write a review
£
1.60
£
0.64
/100ml
Add Tesco Stir Fry Oil 250Ml
Add
add Tesco Stir Fry Oil 250Ml to basket
Tesco Groundnut Oil 500Ml
Write a review
£
1.90
£
0.38
/100ml
Add Tesco Groundnut Oil 500Ml
Add
add Tesco Groundnut Oil 500Ml to basket
Tesco Walnut Oil 250Ml
Write a review
£
2.00
£
0.80
/100ml
Add Tesco Walnut Oil 250Ml
Add
add Tesco Walnut Oil 250Ml to basket
Pure South Press Pure Avocado Oil 250Ml
Write a review
£
3.20
£
1.28
/100ml
Add Pure South Press Pure Avocado Oil 250Ml
Add
add Pure South Press Pure Avocado Oil 250Ml to basket
Tesco Toasted Sesame Oil 250Ml
Write a review
£
1.80
£
0.72
/100ml
Add Tesco Toasted Sesame Oil 250Ml
Add
add Tesco Toasted Sesame Oil 250Ml to basket
Showing
1-8
of
8 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Food Cupboard
(8)
Cooking Ingredients
(8)
Oils & Cooking Fats
(8)
Sesame & Specialty Oils
(8)
Filter by
BRAND
Tesco
(4)
Alfa One
(1)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Halal
(8)
Lacto-vegetarian
(8)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Get match-ready
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close