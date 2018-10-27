By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Groundnut Oil 500Ml

5(2)Write a review
Tesco Groundnut Oil 500Ml
£ 1.85
£0.37/100ml
One tablespoon(15g)
  • Energy555kJ 135kcal
    7%
  • Fat15.0g
    21%
  • Saturates2.6g
    13%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 3700kJ / 900kcal

Product Description

  • Groundnut oil.
  • Mildly nutty Great for shallow and stir frying
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Peanut Oil.

Allergy Information

  • Contains peanuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight. Do not refrigerate.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country, Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

33 Servings

Warnings

  • This product may become cloudy at temperatures below 7oC (45oF).This is perfectly normal and the oil will clear on gentle warming.Caution: Do not pour hot oil back into the bottle.

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500 ml e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy3700kJ / 900kcal555kJ / 135kcal
Fat100.0g15.0g
Saturates17.2g2.6g
Mono-unsaturates59.7g9.0g
Polyunsaturates18.5g2.8g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0g0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Pack contains approx. 33 servings.--

This product may become cloudy at temperatures below 7oC (45oF).This is perfectly normal and the oil will clear on gentle warming.Caution: Do not pour hot oil back into the bottle.

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

THE BEST GROUNDNUT OIL EVER!!!

5 stars

This particular product I have used most probably for 30 years. I totally love it as is shows by using it for so long. I dread the day I cannot buy this, due to it ever being a 'discontinued' item. I use it for all my frying (which is not that often) but more than that I use it in my deep fat fryer when making my own chips. I would never use any other. I use it for greasing my poaching holders in my poaching pan for eggs. Many other uses, but I do love it most for the deep fat fryer.

Useful oil

5 stars

I use this oil for greasing cake tins and greaseproof paper as it has the least taste of all oils. I ran out of Sunflower Oil to make a Death by Choc cake, used this oil and it was a good cake.

