Tesco Groundnut Oil 500Ml

THE BEST GROUNDNUT OIL EVER!!!
This particular product I have used most probably for 30 years. I totally love it as is shows by using it for so long. I dread the day I cannot buy this, due to it ever being a 'discontinued' item. I use it for all my frying (which is not that often) but more than that I use it in my deep fat fryer when making my own chips. I would never use any other. I use it for greasing my poaching holders in my poaching pan for eggs. Many other uses, but I do love it most for the deep fat fryer.
Useful oil
I use this oil for greasing cake tins and greaseproof paper as it has the least taste of all oils. I ran out of Sunflower Oil to make a Death by Choc cake, used this oil and it was a good cake.