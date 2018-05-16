La Espanola Truffle Flavoured Olive Oil 250Ml

Product Description
- Olive Oil with White Truffle Flavour
- Ideal for pasta & salad dressing
- Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
- Kosher
- Pack size: 250ml
Information
Ingredients
Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Flavouring
Storage
Store away from light and heat. Keep at room temperature.
Recycling info
Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled Cap. Metal - Check Local Recycling
Name and address
- Acesur,
- Ctra. Madrid-Cádiz,
- Km. 550,6,
- 41703 Dos Hermanas,
- Sevilla,
- (Spain).
Return to
- hello@laespanolaoliveoil.com
- www.laespanolaoliveoil.co.uk
Net Contents
250ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml:
|Energy
|3381 kJ / 822 kcal
|Fat
|91.4 g
|of which saturates
|12.8 g
|mono-unsaturates
|70.4 g
|polyunsaturates
|8.2 g
|Carbohydrate
|0 g
|of which sugars
|0 g
|Fibre
|0 g
|Protein
|0 g
|Salt
|0 g
