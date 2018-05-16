By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
La Espanola Truffle Flavoured Olive Oil 250Ml

La Espanola Truffle Flavoured Olive Oil 250Ml
£ 2.60
£1.04/100ml

Product Description

  • Olive Oil with White Truffle Flavour
  • Ideal for pasta & salad dressing
  • Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 250ml

Information

Ingredients

Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Flavouring

Storage

Store away from light and heat. Keep at room temperature.

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled Cap. Metal - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Acesur,
  • Ctra. Madrid-Cádiz,
  • Km. 550,6,
  • 41703 Dos Hermanas,
  • Sevilla,
  • (Spain).

Return to

  • hello@laespanolaoliveoil.com
  • www.laespanolaoliveoil.co.uk

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml:
Energy 3381 kJ / 822 kcal
Fat 91.4 g
of which saturates 12.8 g
mono-unsaturates 70.4 g
polyunsaturates 8.2 g
Carbohydrate 0 g
of which sugars 0 g
Fibre 0 g
Protein 0 g
Salt 0 g

