By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Pure South Press Pure Avocado Oil 250Ml

5(3)Write a review
Pure South Press Pure Avocado Oil 250Ml
£ 2.90
£1.16/100ml

Product Description

  • Avocado Cold-Pressed Extra Virgin Oil
  • Find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter
  • Our Whole Food Quality Guarantee means we source the best grade, whole African avocados to cold press this superior quality oil straight from the grove.
  • Unlike refined oils, our extra virgin oil retains all its natural nutritional goodness, lovely green colour and delicious fruity flavour.
  • 100% natural
  • High in vitamin E
  • High in monounsaturated fat
  • Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
  • Paleo, LCHF and Keto Friendly
  • Pack size: 250ml
  • High in vitamin E
  • High monounsaturated fat

Information

Ingredients

100% Extra Virgin Avocado Oil

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory that also handles Nuts

Storage

Keep in a cool, dark place. Do not refrigerate.

Produce of

Product of South Africa

Preparation and Usage

  • Usage Suggestions:
  • Ideal for high heat cooking
  • Fry, roast and grill meats, fish and vegetables
  • Drizzle over salads, fruit and smoothies

Number of uses

Approximately 16 servings

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Distributor address

  • Kiril Mischeff Ltd,
  • Enterprise House,
  • Carlton Road,
  • Worksop,
  • S81 7QF,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Kiril Mischeff Ltd,
  • Enterprise House,
  • Carlton Road,
  • Worksop,
  • S81 7QF,
  • UK.
  • www.puresouthpress.com

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100mlper serving (15ml)
Energy 809 kcal /122 kcal /
-3,380 kJ507 kJ
Total Fat91.4 g13.7 g
Saturated Fat16.9 g2.6 g
Monounsaturated Fat60.6 g9.1 g
Polyunsaturated Fat9.9 g1.5 g
Vitamin E11 mg / 93%<2 mg / 14%
of which:--
* of Reference Intake (R.I.) of 12mg--
Contains a negligible amount of carbohydrate, sugar, fibre, protein and salt--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Love it!

5 stars

Really love this oil. Good price!

Very impressive, has now replaced olive oil for me

5 stars

Just got it out of curiosity but oh my goodness its far better than olive oil or coconut oil, it has a very pleasant taste and colour and is less oily than other oils, its great with bacon, and eggs, and pasta, it has now completely replaced oilve oil for me and is now my main cooking oil, highly recommend.

Best healthy oil for frying.

5 stars

Bought on recommendation of being the best oil for frying and it was perfect. However be aware that removing the tamper evident metal screw cap is problematic. Mine just went round and round and would not break the metal catches. In the end I had to use a sharp craft knife to cut through each catch before I could unscrew the cap.

Usually bought next

Tesco Ripe & Ready Twin Pack Avocados

£ 1.80
£0.90/each

Tesco Virgin Organic Coconut Oil 300Ml

£ 3.00
£1.00/100ml

Tesco Ripen At Home Hass Avocados

£ 1.75
£0.44/each

Tesco Olive Oil 1L

£ 3.00
£0.30/100ml

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here