Pure South Press Pure Avocado Oil 250Ml

Love it!
Really love this oil. Good price!
Very impressive, has now replaced olive oil for me
Just got it out of curiosity but oh my goodness its far better than olive oil or coconut oil, it has a very pleasant taste and colour and is less oily than other oils, its great with bacon, and eggs, and pasta, it has now completely replaced oilve oil for me and is now my main cooking oil, highly recommend.
Best healthy oil for frying.
Bought on recommendation of being the best oil for frying and it was perfect. However be aware that removing the tamper evident metal screw cap is problematic. Mine just went round and round and would not break the metal catches. In the end I had to use a sharp craft knife to cut through each catch before I could unscrew the cap.