Lee Kum Kee Wok Sesame Oil 207Ml

Product Description
- Sesame Wok Oil
- A unique cooking oil that adds a nutty sesame aroma in stir-fries.
- Best for: stir-fry
- Oil is suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 207ml
Information
Ingredients
Soybean Oil, Sesame Oil 30%
Allergy Information
- Contains: Sesame, Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Use within 2 weeks after opening and before expiry date.
Produce of
Product of China
Preparation and Usage
- Suitable for Chinese stir-fries in pan or wok.
Distributor address
- Lee Kum Kee (Europe) Ltd.,
- 3 Harbour Exchange Square,
- London,
- E14 9GE,
- United Kingdom.
Return to
- Lee Kum Kee (Europe) Ltd.,
- 3 Harbour Exchange Square,
- London,
- E14 9GE,
- United Kingdom.
- www.LKK.com
Net Contents
207ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 mL
|Energy
|3404 kJ (828 kcal)
|Fat
|92 g
|of which saturates
|14 g
|Carbohydrate
|<0.5 g
|of which sugars
|<0.5 g
|Protein
|<0.5 g
|Salt
|0 g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019