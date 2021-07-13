We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Search
Main content
Basket
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Homeware sale
Delivery Saver
Food Cupboard
Cereals
Family Favourite Cereal
Crunchy & Nutty Cereal
Crunchy & Nutty Cereal
Showing
1-10
of
10 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(5)
1 Category
Filter by
Crunchy & Nutty
Cereal
(10)
3 Brands
Filter by
Kellogg's
(6)
Filter by
Tesco
(3)
Filter by
Crunchy Nut
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Halal
(10)
Filter by
No egg
(10)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(10)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(10)
Filter by
Source of
fibre
(7)
Filter by
No soya
(6)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(5)
Filter by
Low saturated
fat
(4)
Filter by
No lactose
(4)
Filter by
No milk
(4)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(4)
Filter by
Kosher
(2)
Filter by
Low salt
(2)
Filter by
High fibre
(1)
Filter by
Vegan
(1)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(10)
Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Fruit & Nut Oat Granola 380G
£2.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/07/2021 until 25/07/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Granola Cereal
shelf
£
3.00
£
0.79
/100g
Add Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Fruit & Nut Oat Granola 380G
Add
add Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Fruit & Nut Oat Granola 380G to basket
£2.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/07/2021 until 25/07/2021
Clubcard Price
Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Caramelised Granola 380G
£2.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/07/2021 until 25/07/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Granola Cereal
shelf
£
3.00
£
0.79
/100g
Add Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Caramelised Granola 380G
Add
add Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Caramelised Granola 380G to basket
£2.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/07/2021 until 25/07/2021
Clubcard Price
Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Oat Granola Nut & Chocolate 380G
£2.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/07/2021 until 25/07/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Granola Cereal
shelf
£
3.00
£
0.79
/100g
Add Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Oat Granola Nut & Chocolate 380G
Add
add Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Oat Granola Nut & Chocolate 380G to basket
£2.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/07/2021 until 25/07/2021
Clubcard Price
Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Corn Flakes Cereal 500G
Write a review
Rest of
Honey Nut Corn Flakes
shelf
£
3.00
£
0.60
/100g
Add Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Corn Flakes Cereal 500G
Add
add Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Corn Flakes Cereal 500G to basket
Tesco Honey Nut Clusters Cereal 500G
Write a review
Rest of
Crisp & Cluster Cereal
shelf
£
1.50
£
0.30
/100g
Add Tesco Honey Nut Clusters Cereal 500G
Add
add Tesco Honey Nut Clusters Cereal 500G to basket
Tesco Honey Nut Clusters Milk Chocolate Cereal 500G
Write a review
Rest of
Crisp & Cluster Cereal
shelf
£
1.50
£
0.30
/100g
Add Tesco Honey Nut Clusters Milk Chocolate Cereal 500G
Add
add Tesco Honey Nut Clusters Milk Chocolate Cereal 500G to basket
Tesco Honey Nut Corn Flakes Cereal 500G
Write a review
Rest of
Honey Nut Corn Flakes
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.20
/100g
Add Tesco Honey Nut Corn Flakes Cereal 500G
Add
add Tesco Honey Nut Corn Flakes Cereal 500G to basket
Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Corn Flakes Cereal 1Kg
Write a review
Rest of
Honey Nut Corn Flakes
shelf
Low Everyday Price
£
4.00
£
0.40
/100g
Add Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Corn Flakes Cereal 1Kg
Add
add Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Corn Flakes Cereal 1Kg to basket
Low Everyday Price
Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Chocolate Clusters Cereal 450G
£2.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/06/2021 until 20/07/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Crisp & Cluster Cereal
shelf
£
3.00
£
0.67
/100g
Add Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Chocolate Clusters Cereal 450G
Add
add Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Chocolate Clusters Cereal 450G to basket
£2.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/06/2021 until 20/07/2021
Clubcard Price
Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Clusters Honey Cereal 450G
£2.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/06/2021 until 20/07/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Crisp & Cluster Cereal
shelf
£
3.00
£
0.67
/100g
Add Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Clusters Honey Cereal 450G
Add
add Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Clusters Honey Cereal 450G to basket
£2.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/06/2021 until 20/07/2021
Clubcard Price
Showing
1-10
of
10 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(5)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Food Cupboard
(10)
Cereals
(10)
Family Favourite Cereal
(10)
Crunchy & Nutty Cereal
(10)
Filter by
BRAND
Kellogg's
(6)
Tesco
(3)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Halal
(10)
No egg
(10)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Homeware sale
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close