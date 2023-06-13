Weetabix Crispy Minis Fruit & Nut Cereal 500G

Wholegrain Wheat Cereal with Currants, Peanuts, Hazelnuts and Almonds Fortified with Vitamins & Iron.

Dive In! Weetabix crispy minis are delicious and crunchy bites made with golden wholegrain wheat. High in fibre and crammed with real fruit & nuts. It's a super tasty breakfast that'll go down a treat! Have you had yours?

® and TM - trade Marks of Weetabix limited. The shape of this product is registered as UK Trademark number UK00900834150 and Community Trademark number 834150 and is the property of Weetabix Limited.

Great Taste in Every Bite 100% Wholegrain High Fibre Low Salt Contains Folic Acid Suitable for Vegetarians

Pack size: 500G

Ingredients

Wholegrain Wheat (84%), Sugar, Currants (11%), Nibbed Nuts (4.5%) (Blanched Peanuts, Roasted Almonds and Hazelnuts), Salt, Flavouring, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin (B1), Riboflavin (B2), Folic Acid, Vitamin D

Allergy Information

Also, may contain other Nuts & Milk. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains approximately twelve 40g servings

Net Contents

500g ℮