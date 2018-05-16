New
Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Chocolate Clusters Cereal 400G
45g
- Energy
- 887kJ
-
- 211kcal
- 11%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 7.2g
- 10%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 2.2g
- 11%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 14g
- 16%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.34g
- 6%of the reference intake
medium
medium
high
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1971 kJ
Product Description
- Multigrain Cereal, Peanut and Honey Clusters with Milk Chocolate Curls.
- Breakfast just got crunchier with Kellogg’s Crunchy Nut Clusters Chocolate breakfast cereal. Each bowl of our Crunchy Nut Clusters Chocolate breakfast cereal combines the taste of chocolate paired with honey and nuts, all brought together with chocolate curls. Kellogg’s Crunchy Nut Clusters Chocolate breakfast cereal is made.
- Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Clusters.
- RSPO - RSPO™, Certified Sustainable Palm Oil, Certified, RSPO-1106186
- TM, ®, © 2023 Kellogg Company.
- All rights reserved.
- - Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Cluster Chocolate breakfast cereal is made with natural grains.
- - Kellogg’s Crunchy Nut Clusters Chocolate breakfast cereal are made from crunchy golden oat clusters combined with peanuts and chocolate.
- - Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Clusters Chocolate breakfast cereal is made with wholegrain.
- - Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Clusters Chocolate breakfast cereal is made with no artificial colours or flavours.
- - Try our range of Crunchy Nut cereals, granola, and snack bars - The trouble is they all taste too good!
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
Whole Oats, Sugar, Milk Chocolate Curls (12%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier {Soy Lecithin}, Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Wheat Flour, Maize, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Certified Sustainable Palm Oil), Roasted Peanuts (4%), Invert Sugar Syrup, Honey (1%), Glucose Syrup, Salt, Barley Malt Extract, Antioxidants (Ascorbyl Palmitate, Alpha Tocopherol), Skimmed Milk Powder, Soy Lecithin
Allergy Information
- May contain Gluten from other Cereals. For allergens see ingredients highlighted in bold.
Storage
Best before: see top.Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
8 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Recycling info
Box. Recycle
Name and address
- UK: Kellogg's,
- Orange Tower,
- MediaCityUK,
- Salford,
- Greater Manchester,
- M50 2HF,
Return to
- Kellogg's, Orange Tower, MediaCityUK, Salford, Greater Manchester, M50 2HF.
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/100g
|/45g
|%RI*
|Energy
|1971 kJ
|887 kJ
|-
|469 kcal
|211 kcal
|11 %
|Fat
|16 g
|7.2 g
|10 %
|of which saturates
|4.8 g
|2.2 g
|11 %
|Carbohydrate
|71 g
|32 g
|12 %
|of which sugars
|30 g
|14 g
|16 %
|Fibre
|4.5 g
|2.0 g
|Protein
|8.0 g
|3.6 g
|7 %
|Salt
|0.75 g
|0.34 g
|6 %
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|^ Nutrient reference values (Adults)
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.