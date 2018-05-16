We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Chocolate Clusters Cereal 400G

image 1 of Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Chocolate Clusters Cereal 400G
£2.50
£0.62/100g

45g

Energy
887kJ
211kcal
11%of the reference intake
Fat
7.2g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.2g

medium

11%of the reference intake
Sugars
14g

high

16%of the reference intake
Salt
0.34g

medium

6%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1971 kJ

Product Description

  • Multigrain Cereal, Peanut and Honey Clusters with Milk Chocolate Curls.
  • Breakfast just got crunchier with Kellogg’s Crunchy Nut Clusters Chocolate breakfast cereal. Each bowl of our Crunchy Nut Clusters Chocolate breakfast cereal combines the taste of chocolate paired with honey and nuts, all brought together with chocolate curls. Kellogg’s Crunchy Nut Clusters Chocolate breakfast cereal is made.
  • Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Clusters.
  • RSPO - RSPO™, Certified Sustainable Palm Oil, Certified, RSPO-1106186
  • TM, ®, © 2023 Kellogg Company.
  • All rights reserved.
  • - Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Cluster Chocolate breakfast cereal is made with natural grains.
  • - Kellogg’s Crunchy Nut Clusters Chocolate breakfast cereal are made from crunchy golden oat clusters combined with peanuts and chocolate.
  • - Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Clusters Chocolate breakfast cereal is made with wholegrain.
  • - Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Clusters Chocolate breakfast cereal is made with no artificial colours or flavours.
  • - Try our range of Crunchy Nut cereals, granola, and snack bars - The trouble is they all taste too good!
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

Whole Oats, Sugar, Milk Chocolate Curls (12%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier {Soy Lecithin}, Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Wheat Flour, Maize, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Certified Sustainable Palm Oil), Roasted Peanuts (4%), Invert Sugar Syrup, Honey (1%), Glucose Syrup, Salt, Barley Malt Extract, Antioxidants (Ascorbyl Palmitate, Alpha Tocopherol), Skimmed Milk Powder, Soy Lecithin

Allergy Information

  • May contain Gluten from other Cereals. For allergens see ingredients highlighted in bold.

Storage

Best before: see top.Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Box. Recycle

Name and address

  • UK: Kellogg's,
  • Orange Tower,
  • MediaCityUK,
  • Salford,
  • Greater Manchester,
  • M50 2HF,

Return to

  • Kellogg's, Orange Tower, MediaCityUK, Salford, Greater Manchester, M50 2HF.

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/100g/45g%RI*
Energy1971 kJ887 kJ
-469 kcal211 kcal11 %
Fat16 g7.2 g10 %
of which saturates4.8 g2.2 g11 %
Carbohydrate71 g32 g12 %
of which sugars30 g14 g16 %
Fibre4.5 g2.0 g
Protein8.0 g3.6 g7 %
Salt0.75 g0.34 g6 %
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
^ Nutrient reference values (Adults)---
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

