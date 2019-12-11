By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Granola Fruit & Nut 380G

1(1)Write a review
Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Granola Fruit & Nut 380G
£ 2.00
£0.53/100g

Offer

45g
  • Energy896kJ 214kcal
    11%
  • Fat9.9g
    14%
  • Saturates4.0g
    20%
  • Sugars12g
    14%
  • Salt0.27g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1992kJ

Product Description

  • Crunchy Oat Clusters with Dried Fruit and Nuts.
  • The trouble is they all taste too good!
  • Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Clusters Chocolate
  • Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Clusters Peanut Butter
  • Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Clusters Honey & Nut
  • Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Flakes
  • Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Granola Caramelised Hazelnuts
  • Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Granola Hazelnut & Chocolate

By appointment to HM The Queen Purveyors of Cereals Kellogg Marketing and Sales Company (UK) Limited

  • With wholegrain
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Halal - HFA Approved
  • Pack size: 380g

Information

Ingredients

Rolled Oats (42%), Dried Fruit (17%) (Sultanas, Banana {Banana, Coconut Oil, Sugar}, Cranberry {Cranberry, Sugar, Sunflower Oil}, Apple), Sugar, Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Nuts (6%) (Almonds, Hazelnuts), Dried Coconut, Molasses, Salt, Barley Malt Extract, Cinnamon

Allergy Information

  • May contain other Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Kellogg's,
  • Orange Tower,
  • MediaCityUK,
  • Salford,
  • Great Manchester,
  • M50 2HF.

Return to

  • Consumer Service
  • www.kelloggs.com
  • UK: 0800 626 066
  • ROI: 1800 626 066
  • Kellogg's,
  • Orange Tower,
  • MediaCityUK,
  • Salford,
  • Great Manchester,
  • M50 2HF.

Net Contents

380g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g%RI*/45g%RI*
Energy 1992kJ896kJ
-476kcal214kcal 11%
Fat 22g9.9g 14%
of which saturates 8.9g4.0g20%
Carbohydrate 60g27g
of which sugars 27g12g 14%
Fibre 4.5g2.0g
Protein 7.2g3.2g
Salt 0.60g0.27g5%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Dry and Tasteless

1 stars

Bought to be eaten as a breakfast cereal. It was dry and tasteless, very little fruit unless its all at the bottom of the bag which I haven't reached and am unlikely to do so.

