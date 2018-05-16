Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Drinks
Hot Chocolate & Malted Drinks
Malted Drinks
Malted Drinks
Malted Drinks
Showing
1-8
of
8 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
1 Category
Filter by
Malted Drinks
(8)
3 Brands
Filter by
Horlicks
(4)
Filter by
Ovaltine
(3)
Filter by
Tesco
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Halal
(8)
Filter by
No egg
(8)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(8)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(8)
Filter by
No soya
(7)
Filter by
No caffeine
(4)
Filter by
Low fat
(3)
Filter by
Low saturated
fat
(3)
Filter by
Source of
fibre
(3)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(2)
Filter by
Low salt
(2)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(8)
Ovaltine Original Add Water Drink 300G
Write a review
Rest of
Add Water
shelf
£
3.40
£
1.14
/100g
Add Ovaltine Original Add Water Drink 300G
Add
add Ovaltine Original Add Water Drink 300G to basket
Ovaltine Light Chocolate Drink 300G
Write a review
Rest of
Add Water
shelf
£
3.40
£
1.14
/100g
Add Ovaltine Light Chocolate Drink 300G
Add
add Ovaltine Light Chocolate Drink 300G to basket
Ovaltine Original Add Milk Drink 300G
Write a review
Rest of
Add Milk
shelf
£
3.40
£
1.14
/100g
Add Ovaltine Original Add Milk Drink 300G
Add
add Ovaltine Original Add Milk Drink 300G to basket
Horlicks Traditional 500G
Write a review
Rest of
Add Milk
shelf
£
3.50
£
0.70
/100g
Add Horlicks Traditional 500G
Add
add Horlicks Traditional 500G to basket
Horlicks Instant Chocolate Malt Drink 500G
Write a review
Rest of
Add Water
shelf
£
3.50
£
0.70
/100g
Add Horlicks Instant Chocolate Malt Drink 500G
Add
add Horlicks Instant Chocolate Malt Drink 500G to basket
Horlicks Instant Malted Drink 500G
Write a review
Rest of
Add Water
shelf
£
3.50
£
0.70
/100g
Add Horlicks Instant Malted Drink 500G
Add
add Horlicks Instant Malted Drink 500G to basket
Horlicks Instant Malt Drink 32G
Write a review
Rest of
Add Water
shelf
£
0.32
£
1.00
/100g
Add Horlicks Instant Malt Drink 32G
Add
add Horlicks Instant Malt Drink 32G to basket
Tesco Malted Drink 300G
Write a review
£
1.15
£
0.38
/100g
Add Tesco Malted Drink 300G
Add
add Tesco Malted Drink 300G to basket
Showing
1-8
of
8 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Drinks
(8)
Hot Chocolate & Malted Drinks
(8)
Malted Drinks
(8)
Malted Drinks
(8)
Filter by
BRAND
Horlicks
(4)
Ovaltine
(3)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Halal
(8)
No egg
(8)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close