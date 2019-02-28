By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Ovaltine Original Add Milk 300G

5(1)Write a review
Ovaltine Original Add Milk 300G
£ 3.40
£1.14/100g
4 tsp (25g) powder in 200ml semi-skimmed milk:
  • Energy805kJ 192kcal
    10%
  • Fat3.8g
    5%
  • Saturates2.1g
    10%
  • Sugars22.2g
    25%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1567kJ

Product Description

  • Malted Drink with Cocoa
  • Enjoy as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • Nutritiously Delicious Ovaltine
  • ... simply add hot milk & enjoy a deliciously soothing malty drink as you unwind anytime of the day!
  • Made with the wholesome goodness of barley malt & cocoa, Ovaltine's unique recipe contains essential vitamins and minerals.
  • Source of iron and vitamins A, C, B6 & B12, which support the normal function of the immune system.
  • Nutritiously delicious
  • Add milk
  • UTZ certified cocoa
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 300g
  • Source of iron and vitamins A, C, B6 & B12, which support the normal function of the immune system

Information

Ingredients

Barley Malt Extract (73%), Milk Serum Concentrate, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder (8%), Minerals (Calcium, Magnesium, Iron, Zinc), Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Vitamins (C, E, Niacin, A, Pantothenic Acid, B12, B6, B2, B1, Folic Acid, Biotin)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry placeBest Before End: See Base

Produce of

Produced in Switzerland

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions
  • For best results put 4 teaspoons of Ovaltine in a mug and add hot milk (200ml).

Number of uses

This pack contains 12 servings

Recycling info

Jar. Plastic - Widely Recycled Lid. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Sleeve. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Ovaltine UK,
  • PO Box 695,
  • Pewsey,
  • Wiltshire,
  • SN9 5QX.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • We want you to enjoy Ovaltine. If you are not satisfied, please return the pack, stating when purchased and the cause of your dissatisfaction to:
  • Ovaltine UK,
  • PO Box 695,
  • Pewsey,
  • Wiltshire,
  • SN9 5QX.
  • Any comments, questions, suggestions or if you require more information about Ovaltine, please phone us on:
  • 01264 310770
  • Calls charged at local rate.
  • www.ovaltine.co.uk

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper serving*%RI**
Energy1567kJ805kJ10
-370kcal192kcal10
Fat1.9g3.8g5
of which saturates0.7g2.1g10
Carbohydrate80.0g29.9g12
of which sugars49.0g22.2g25
Fibre4.3g1.1g
Protein6.0g8.3g17
Salt0.3g0.3g5
Vitamin A800.0µg226.9µg28
Vitamin E12.0mg3.1mg26
Vitamin C80.0mg23.5mg29
Thiamin (B1)1.1mg0.4mg32
Riboflavin (B2)1.4mg0.7mg52
Niacin16.0mg4.2mg26
Vitamin B61.4mg0.4mg32
Folic acid 200.0µg59.3µg30
Vitamin B122.5µg1.5µg60
Biotin50.0µg19.7µg39
Pantothenic acid6.0mg2.2mg37
Calcium800mg444.0mg56
Magnesium 375.0mg118.6mg32
Iron 14.0mg3.6mg26
Zinc 10.0mg3.3mg33
Vitamins---
Minerals---
*25g powder in 200ml semi skimmed milk---
**RI = Reference Intake; Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

ovaltine, best on the market.

5 stars

ovaltine where are you, I cant sleep without you, please come back.

Usually bought next

Horlicks Traditional 500G

£ 3.50
£0.70/100g

Cadbury Hot Chocolate Cocoa Powder 500G

£ 2.00
£0.40/100g

Offer

Horlicks Instant Malted Drink 500G

£ 3.50
£0.70/100g

Cadbury Hot Chocolate Cocoa Powder 250G

£ 2.00
£0.80/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here