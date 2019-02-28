Ovaltine Original Add Milk 300G

ovaltine, best on the market.
ovaltine where are you, I cant sleep without you, please come back.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1567kJ
Barley Malt Extract (73%), Milk Serum Concentrate, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder (8%), Minerals (Calcium, Magnesium, Iron, Zinc), Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Vitamins (C, E, Niacin, A, Pantothenic Acid, B12, B6, B2, B1, Folic Acid, Biotin)
Store in a cool, dry placeBest Before End: See Base
Produced in Switzerland
This pack contains 12 servings
Jar. Plastic - Widely Recycled Lid. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Sleeve. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
300g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per serving*
|%RI**
|Energy
|1567kJ
|805kJ
|10
|-
|370kcal
|192kcal
|10
|Fat
|1.9g
|3.8g
|5
|of which saturates
|0.7g
|2.1g
|10
|Carbohydrate
|80.0g
|29.9g
|12
|of which sugars
|49.0g
|22.2g
|25
|Fibre
|4.3g
|1.1g
|Protein
|6.0g
|8.3g
|17
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.3g
|5
|Vitamin A
|800.0µg
|226.9µg
|28
|Vitamin E
|12.0mg
|3.1mg
|26
|Vitamin C
|80.0mg
|23.5mg
|29
|Thiamin (B1)
|1.1mg
|0.4mg
|32
|Riboflavin (B2)
|1.4mg
|0.7mg
|52
|Niacin
|16.0mg
|4.2mg
|26
|Vitamin B6
|1.4mg
|0.4mg
|32
|Folic acid
|200.0µg
|59.3µg
|30
|Vitamin B12
|2.5µg
|1.5µg
|60
|Biotin
|50.0µg
|19.7µg
|39
|Pantothenic acid
|6.0mg
|2.2mg
|37
|Calcium
|800mg
|444.0mg
|56
|Magnesium
|375.0mg
|118.6mg
|32
|Iron
|14.0mg
|3.6mg
|26
|Zinc
|10.0mg
|3.3mg
|33
|Vitamins
|-
|-
|-
|Minerals
|-
|-
|-
|*25g powder in 200ml semi skimmed milk
|-
|-
|-
|**RI = Reference Intake; Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019