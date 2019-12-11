By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ovaltine Original Light Add Water 300G

Ovaltine Original Light Add Water 300G
£ 3.40
£1.14/100g
4 tsps (25g) powder in 200ml hot water:
  • Energy435kJ 103kcal
    5%
  • Fat2.4g
    3%
  • Saturates1.7g
    9%
  • Sugars10.1g
    11%
  • Salt0.3g
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1738 kJ

Product Description

  • Instant Low Fat Cocoa Flavoured Malted Drink with Sugars and Sweetener
  • Enjoy as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • Nutritiously Delicious Ovaltine
  • ... simple add hot water & enjoy a deliciously soothing malty drink as you unwind anytime of the day!
  • Made with the wholesome goodness of barley malt & cocoa, Ovaltine's unique recipe contains essential vitamins and minerals.
  • Source of Iron and Vitamins A, C, B6 & B12, which support the normal function of the immune system.
  • Ovaltine light - contains at least 30% less fat than standard malted drinks.

Ovaltine supports sustainable cocoa farming

  • Just add water
  • Nutritiously delicious
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 300g
  • Source of Iron and Vitamin A, C, B6 & B12, which support the normal function of the immune system
  • Source of iron and vitamin A, C, B6 & B12

Information

Ingredients

Barley Malt Extract (46%), Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Oil (Coconut and Rapeseed), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder (6%), Whole Milk Powder, Salt, Minerals (Calcium, Iron), Stabilisers (E340, E452), Milk Proteins, Vitamins (C, E, Niacin, A, Pantothenic Acid, B12, B6, B2, B1, Folic Acid, Biotin), Magnesium Carbonate, Sweetener (Acesulfame K), Emulsifier (E471), Anti-Caking Agent (E551)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry placeBest Before End: See Base

Produce of

Produced in Switzerland

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions
  • For best results put 4 teaspoons of Ovaltine in a mug and add hot water (200ml).

Number of uses

This pack contains 12 servings

Recycling info

Jar. Plastic - Widely Recycled Lid. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Sleeve. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Ovaltine UK,
  • PO Box 695,
  • Pewsey,
  • Wiltshire,
  • SN9 5QX.
  • Ovaltine UK,

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • We want you to enjoy Ovaltine. If you are not satisfied, please return the pack, stating when purchased and the cause of your dissatisfaction to:
  • Ovaltine UK,
  • PO Box 695,
  • Pewsey,
  • Wiltshire,
  • SN9 5QX.
  • Ovaltine UK,
  • South Way,
  • Andover,
  • Hampshire,
  • SP10 5AQ.

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper serving*%RI**
Energy 1738 kJ435 kJ5
-412 kcal103 kcal5
Fat 9.5 g2.4 g3
of which saturates 6.8 g1.7 g9
Carbohydrate 68.7 g17.2 g7
of which sugars 40.4 g10.1 g11
Fibre 2.9 g0.7 g
Protein 11.5 g2.9 g6
Salt 1.3 g0.3 g6
Vitamins%RI**%RI**
Vitamin A 800.0 µg 100200.0 µg 25
Vitamin E 12.0 mg 1003.0 mg 25
Vitamin C 80.0 mg 10020.0 mg 25
Thiamin (B1) 1.1 mg 1000.3 mg 25
Riboflavin (B2) 1.4 mg 1000.4 mg 25
Niacin 16.0 mg 1004.0 mg 25
Vitamin B6 1.4 mg 1000.4 mg 25
Folic acid 200.0 µg 10050.0 µg 25
Vitamin B12 2.5 µg 1000.6 µg 25
Biotin 50.0 µg 10012.5 µg 25
Pantothenic acid 6.0 mg 1001.5 mg 25
Minerals%RI**%RI**
Calcium 480.0 mg 60120.0 mg 15
Iron 13.0 mg 933.3 mg 23
*25g powder in 200ml hot water---
**RI = Reference Intake; Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 200kcal)---

