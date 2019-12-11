Ovaltine Original Light Add Water 300G

- Energy435kJ 103kcal5%
- Fat2.4g3%
- Saturates1.7g9%
- Sugars10.1g11%
- Salt0.3g6%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1738 kJ
Product Description
- Instant Low Fat Cocoa Flavoured Malted Drink with Sugars and Sweetener
- Enjoy as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
- Nutritiously Delicious Ovaltine
- ... simple add hot water & enjoy a deliciously soothing malty drink as you unwind anytime of the day!
- Made with the wholesome goodness of barley malt & cocoa, Ovaltine's unique recipe contains essential vitamins and minerals.
- Source of Iron and Vitamins A, C, B6 & B12, which support the normal function of the immune system.
- Ovaltine light - contains at least 30% less fat than standard malted drinks.
Ovaltine supports sustainable cocoa farming
- Just add water
- Nutritiously delicious
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 300g
- Source of Iron and Vitamin A, C, B6 & B12, which support the normal function of the immune system
- Source of iron and vitamin A, C, B6 & B12
Information
Ingredients
Barley Malt Extract (46%), Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Oil (Coconut and Rapeseed), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder (6%), Whole Milk Powder, Salt, Minerals (Calcium, Iron), Stabilisers (E340, E452), Milk Proteins, Vitamins (C, E, Niacin, A, Pantothenic Acid, B12, B6, B2, B1, Folic Acid, Biotin), Magnesium Carbonate, Sweetener (Acesulfame K), Emulsifier (E471), Anti-Caking Agent (E551)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Milk
Storage
Store in a cool, dry placeBest Before End: See Base
Produce of
Produced in Switzerland
Preparation and Usage
- Directions
- For best results put 4 teaspoons of Ovaltine in a mug and add hot water (200ml).
Number of uses
This pack contains 12 servings
Recycling info
Jar. Plastic - Widely Recycled Lid. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Sleeve. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
Name and address
- Ovaltine UK,
- PO Box 695,
- Pewsey,
- Wiltshire,
- SN9 5QX.
- Ovaltine UK,
Return to
- Quality Guarantee
- We want you to enjoy Ovaltine. If you are not satisfied, please return the pack, stating when purchased and the cause of your dissatisfaction to:
- Ovaltine UK,
- PO Box 695,
- Pewsey,
- Wiltshire,
- SN9 5QX.
- Ovaltine UK,
- South Way,
- Andover,
- Hampshire,
- SP10 5AQ.
Net Contents
300g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per serving*
|%RI**
|Energy
|1738 kJ
|435 kJ
|5
|-
|412 kcal
|103 kcal
|5
|Fat
|9.5 g
|2.4 g
|3
|of which saturates
|6.8 g
|1.7 g
|9
|Carbohydrate
|68.7 g
|17.2 g
|7
|of which sugars
|40.4 g
|10.1 g
|11
|Fibre
|2.9 g
|0.7 g
|Protein
|11.5 g
|2.9 g
|6
|Salt
|1.3 g
|0.3 g
|6
|Vitamins
|%RI**
|%RI**
|Vitamin A
|800.0 µg 100
|200.0 µg 25
|Vitamin E
|12.0 mg 100
|3.0 mg 25
|Vitamin C
|80.0 mg 100
|20.0 mg 25
|Thiamin (B1)
|1.1 mg 100
|0.3 mg 25
|Riboflavin (B2)
|1.4 mg 100
|0.4 mg 25
|Niacin
|16.0 mg 100
|4.0 mg 25
|Vitamin B6
|1.4 mg 100
|0.4 mg 25
|Folic acid
|200.0 µg 100
|50.0 µg 25
|Vitamin B12
|2.5 µg 100
|0.6 µg 25
|Biotin
|50.0 µg 100
|12.5 µg 25
|Pantothenic acid
|6.0 mg 100
|1.5 mg 25
|Minerals
|%RI**
|%RI**
|Calcium
|480.0 mg 60
|120.0 mg 15
|Iron
|13.0 mg 93
|3.3 mg 23
|*25g powder in 200ml hot water
|-
|-
|-
|**RI = Reference Intake; Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 200kcal)
|-
|-
|-
