Ovaltine Chocolate Light Add Water 300G

Ovaltine Chocolate Light Add Water 300G
£ 3.40
£1.14/100g
4tsps (20g) powder in 200ml hot water:
  • Energy318kJ 75kcal
    4%
  • Fat1.2g
    2%
  • Saturates1.0g
    5%
  • Sugars11g
    13%
  • Salt0.28g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1588 kJ

Product Description

  • Instant Low Fat Chocolate Flavoured Malted Drink with Sugars and Sweetener
  • Enjoy as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • Nutritiously Delicious Ovaltine
  • ... simply add hot water & enjoy a deliciously soothing chocolatey drink as you unwind anytime of the day!
  • Made with the wholesome goodness of barley malt & cocoa, Ovaltine's unique recipe contains essential vitamins and minerals.
  • Source of Iron and Vitamins A, C, B6 & B12, which support the normal function of the immune system.
  • Ovaltine light - contains at least 30% less fat than standard malted drinks.
  • Ovaltine supports sustainable cocoa farming
  • Nutritiously delicious
  • Just add water
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 300g
Information

Ingredients

Milk Permeate Powder, Barley Malt Extract (21%), Milk Permeate Concentrate, Sugar, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder (7.5%), Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Oil (Coconut- Palm- and Rapeseed Oil), Minerals (Calcium, Iron, Zinc), Skimmed Milk Powder, Salt, Thickener (E415), Stabilisers (E452, E340, E341), Magnesium Carbonate, Milk Proteins, Vitamins (C, E, Niacin, A, Pantothenic Acid, B12, B6, B2, B1, Folic Acid, Biotin), Sweetener (Acesulfame K), Emulsifier (E471), Anti-Caking Agent (E551), Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry placeBest Before End: See Base

Produce of

Produced in Switzerland

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions
  • For best results put 4 teaspoons of Ovaltine Chocolate in a mug and add hot water (200 ml).

Number of uses

This pack contains 15 servings

Recycling info

Jar. Plastic - Widely Recycled Lid. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Sleeve. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Ovaltine UK,
  • PO Box 695,
  • Pewsey,
  • Wiltshire,
  • SN9 5QX.
Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • We want you to enjoy Ovaltine. If you are not satisfied, please return the pack, stating when purchased and the cause of your dissatisfaction to:
  • South Way,
  • Andover,
  • Hampshire,
  • SP10 5AQ.

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper serving*%RI**
Energy 1588 kJ318 kJ4
-376 kcal75 kcal4
Fat 5.9 g1.2 g2
of which saturates 5.1 g1.0 g5
Carbohydrate 74 g15 g6
of which sugars 57 g11 g13
Protein 4.7 g0.9 g2
Salt 1.4 g0.28 g5
Vitamins%RI**%RI**
Vitamin A 800 µg 100160 µg 20
Vitamin E 12 mg 1002.4 mg 20
Vitamin C 80 mg 10016 mg 20
Thiamin (B1) 1.1 mg 1000.2 mg 20
Riboflavin (B2) 1.4 mg 1000.3 mg 20
Niacin 16 mg 1003.2 mg 20
Vitamin B6 1.4 mg 1000.3 mg 20
Folic acid 200 µg 10040 µg 20
Vitamin B12 2.5 µg 1000.5 µg 20
Biotin 50 µg 10010 mg 20
Pantothenic acid 6.0 mg 1001.2 mg 20
Minerals%RI**%RI**
Calcium 1200 mg 150240 mg 30
Iron 14 mg 1002.8 mg 20
Zinc 12.5 mg 1252.5 mg 25
*20g powder in 200ml hot water---
**RI = Reference Intake; Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)---

