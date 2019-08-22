Ovaltine Chocolate Light Add Water 300G

Welcome back!
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1588 kJ
Milk Permeate Powder, Barley Malt Extract (21%), Milk Permeate Concentrate, Sugar, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder (7.5%), Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Oil (Coconut- Palm- and Rapeseed Oil), Minerals (Calcium, Iron, Zinc), Skimmed Milk Powder, Salt, Thickener (E415), Stabilisers (E452, E340, E341), Magnesium Carbonate, Milk Proteins, Vitamins (C, E, Niacin, A, Pantothenic Acid, B12, B6, B2, B1, Folic Acid, Biotin), Sweetener (Acesulfame K), Emulsifier (E471), Anti-Caking Agent (E551), Flavouring
Store in a cool, dry placeBest Before End: See Base
Produced in Switzerland
This pack contains 15 servings
Jar. Plastic - Widely Recycled Lid. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Sleeve. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
300g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per serving*
|%RI**
|Energy
|1588 kJ
|318 kJ
|4
|-
|376 kcal
|75 kcal
|4
|Fat
|5.9 g
|1.2 g
|2
|of which saturates
|5.1 g
|1.0 g
|5
|Carbohydrate
|74 g
|15 g
|6
|of which sugars
|57 g
|11 g
|13
|Protein
|4.7 g
|0.9 g
|2
|Salt
|1.4 g
|0.28 g
|5
|Vitamins
|%RI**
|%RI**
|Vitamin A
|800 µg 100
|160 µg 20
|Vitamin E
|12 mg 100
|2.4 mg 20
|Vitamin C
|80 mg 100
|16 mg 20
|Thiamin (B1)
|1.1 mg 100
|0.2 mg 20
|Riboflavin (B2)
|1.4 mg 100
|0.3 mg 20
|Niacin
|16 mg 100
|3.2 mg 20
|Vitamin B6
|1.4 mg 100
|0.3 mg 20
|Folic acid
|200 µg 100
|40 µg 20
|Vitamin B12
|2.5 µg 100
|0.5 µg 20
|Biotin
|50 µg 100
|10 mg 20
|Pantothenic acid
|6.0 mg 100
|1.2 mg 20
|Minerals
|%RI**
|%RI**
|Calcium
|1200 mg 150
|240 mg 30
|Iron
|14 mg 100
|2.8 mg 20
|Zinc
|12.5 mg 125
|2.5 mg 25
|*20g powder in 200ml hot water
|-
|-
|-
|**RI = Reference Intake; Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
