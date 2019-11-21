By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Horlicks Instant Malt Drink 32G

Write a review
Horlicks Instant Malt Drink 32G
£ 0.32
£1.00/100g
Per pack (32g)
  Energy490kJ 115kcal
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1532kJ (361kcal)

Product Description

  • Instant Malted Food Drink
  • Enjoy as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • Its contents may settle during transit.
  • High in calcium, zinc and vitamins C, D and B12
  • Take a moment
  • Hot malty goodness
  • Just add water
  • Free from artificial: colours, flavours, sweeteners and preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 32g
  High in calcium, zinc and vitamins C, D and B12

Information

Ingredients

Wheat 33% (Wheat Flour and Malted Wheat), Dried Skimmed Milk, Malted Barley 19%, Dried Whey (Milk), Sugar, Calcium Carbonate, Palm Oil, Salt, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, E466), Vitamin Mix (Vitamin C, Niacin, Vitamin E, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin B6, Riboflavin, Thiamin, Folic Acid, Biotin, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12), Anticaking Agent (E551), Ferric Pyrophosphate, Zinc Oxide

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place away from sunlight

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Create your perfect Horlicks moment
  • To make a delicious Horlicks empty contents of stick into your mug and pour on 200ml of hot water, stir well and enjoy.

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Aimia Foods Ltd,
  • Penny Lane,
  • Haydock,
  • Merseyside,
  • WA11 0QZ.

Return to

  • Consumer Care UK
  • Phone: 03300414860 (local rate)
  • Email: contactus@aimiafoods.com
  • Website: www.horlicks.co.uk
  • Write to:
  • Freepost Aimia Foods,
  • Customer Care EU
  • Write to:
  • Aimia Foods Ltd,
  • 13 Baggot Street Upper,
  • 2nd Floor,
  • Dublin 4,

Net Contents

32g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy 1532kJ (361kcal)
Fat 1.8g
(of which saturates 0.9g)
Carbohydrates74.3g
(of which sugars46.4g)
Fibre 1.9g
Protein 13.1g
Salt 1.2g
Vitamin D 9.4µg (188%*)
Vitamin E 9.7mg (81%*)
Vitamin C 75.0mg (94%*)
Thiamin1.3mg (114%*)
Riboflavin2.2mg (156%*)
Niacin 17.8mg (111%*)
Vitamin B6 2.2mg (156%*)
Folic Acid 187.5µg (94%*)
Vitamin B12 4.7µg (188%*)
Biotin 81.6µg (163%*)
Pantothenic Acid 7.5mg (125%*)
Calcium 1500mg (188%*)
Iron 8.4mg (60%*)
Zinc 11.3mg (113%*)
*NRV=Nutrient Reference Value-

