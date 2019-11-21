Horlicks Instant Malt Drink 32G

Very good product a good measure
Very good product a good measure
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1532kJ (361kcal)
Wheat 33% (Wheat Flour and Malted Wheat), Dried Skimmed Milk, Malted Barley 19%, Dried Whey (Milk), Sugar, Calcium Carbonate, Palm Oil, Salt, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, E466), Vitamin Mix (Vitamin C, Niacin, Vitamin E, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin B6, Riboflavin, Thiamin, Folic Acid, Biotin, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12), Anticaking Agent (E551), Ferric Pyrophosphate, Zinc Oxide
Store in a cool dry place away from sunlight
Produced in the UK
This pack contains 1 serving
32g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Energy
|1532kJ (361kcal)
|Fat
|1.8g
|(of which saturates
|0.9g)
|Carbohydrates
|74.3g
|(of which sugars
|46.4g)
|Fibre
|1.9g
|Protein
|13.1g
|Salt
|1.2g
|Vitamin D
|9.4µg (188%*)
|Vitamin E
|9.7mg (81%*)
|Vitamin C
|75.0mg (94%*)
|Thiamin
|1.3mg (114%*)
|Riboflavin
|2.2mg (156%*)
|Niacin
|17.8mg (111%*)
|Vitamin B6
|2.2mg (156%*)
|Folic Acid
|187.5µg (94%*)
|Vitamin B12
|4.7µg (188%*)
|Biotin
|81.6µg (163%*)
|Pantothenic Acid
|7.5mg (125%*)
|Calcium
|1500mg (188%*)
|Iron
|8.4mg (60%*)
|Zinc
|11.3mg (113%*)
|*NRV=Nutrient Reference Value
|-
