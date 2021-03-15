We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Search
Main content
Basket
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Easter
Delivery Saver
Drinks
Alcohol Gift Sets
Alcohol Gift Sets
Showing
1-21
of
21 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(2)
3 Categories
Filter by
Beers Gift
Sets
(5)
Filter by
Wine Gift Sets
(2)
Filter by
Spirits Gift
Sets
(23)
16 Brands
Filter by
Blue Tree
(4)
Filter by
Gift Creation
(2)
Filter by
Jack Daniels
(2)
Filter by
Bombay
Sapphire
(1)
Filter by
Budweiser
(1)
Filter by
Custom
(1)
Filter by
Gordons
(1)
Filter by
Grants
(1)
Filter by
Greene King
(1)
Filter by
Grey Goose
(1)
Filter by
Malibu
(1)
Filter by
Marstons
(1)
Filter by
Talisker
(1)
Filter by
Vino Nobile
(1)
Filter by
Whitley
(1)
Filter by
Whyte & Mackay
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Pescetarian
(7)
Filter by
No egg
(6)
Filter by
No lactose
(5)
Filter by
No milk
(5)
Filter by
No soya
(5)
Filter by
No gluten
(3)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(1)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(1)
Filter by
Vegan
(1)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(1)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(21)
Marstons Classic Ales 6X500ml
£7.50 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 15/03/2021 until 06/04/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Beer Gift Sets
shelf
£
8.50
£
2.84
/litre
Add Marstons Classic Ales 6X500ml
Add
add Marstons Classic Ales 6X500ml to basket
£7.50 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 15/03/2021 until 06/04/2021
Clubcard Price
Greene King Great British Ales 6X500ml
Write a review
Rest of
Beer Gift Sets
shelf
£
8.50
£
2.84
/litre
Add Greene King Great British Ales 6X500ml
Add
add Greene King Great British Ales 6X500ml to basket
Budweiser Lager Beer Premier League Giftset
Reduced to Clear Was £12.00 Now £3.00
Offer valid for delivery from 04/01/2021 until 12/04/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Beer Gift Sets
shelf
£
3.00
£
3.00
/each
Add Budweiser Lager Beer Premier League Giftset
Add
add Budweiser Lager Beer Premier League Giftset to basket
Reduced to Clear Was £12.00 Now £3.00
Offer valid for delivery from 04/01/2021 until 12/04/2021
Offer
Prosecco & Truffles Gift Set
Write a review
Rest of
All Spirits Gift Sets
shelf
£
5.00
£
5.00
/each
Add Prosecco & Truffles Gift Set
Add
add Prosecco & Truffles Gift Set to basket
Whitley Neill Flavoured Gin Gift Pack 3 X 5Cl
Write a review
Rest of
Gin Gift Sets
shelf
£
10.00
£
66.67
/litre
Add Whitley Neill Flavoured Gin Gift Pack 3 X 5Cl
Add
add Whitley Neill Flavoured Gin Gift Pack 3 X 5Cl to basket
Distillersselect Pink Gin Selection Set 4X5cl
Write a review
Rest of
All Spirits Gift Sets
shelf
£
12.00
£
60.00
/litre
Add Distillersselect Pink Gin Selection Set 4X5cl
Add
add Distillersselect Pink Gin Selection Set 4X5cl to basket
Talisker Whisky 3X5cl Gift Set
Write a review
Rest of
All Spirits Gift Sets
shelf
£
12.00
£
80.00
/litre
Add Talisker Whisky 3X5cl Gift Set
Add
add Talisker Whisky 3X5cl Gift Set to basket
Vino Chic Wine Glass & Semillon Wine Gift Set
Write a review
Rest of
Wine Gift Sets
shelf
£
5.00
£
5.00
/each
Add Vino Chic Wine Glass & Semillon Wine Gift Set
Add
add Vino Chic Wine Glass & Semillon Wine Gift Set to basket
Mad About World Lager Gift Set
Write a review
Rest of
Beer Gift Sets
shelf
£
7.00
£
7.00
/each
Add Mad About World Lager Gift Set
Add
add Mad About World Lager Gift Set to basket
Jack Daniel's Family 3X5cl Set
£10.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 09/03/2021 until 29/03/2021
Write a review
Rest of
All Spirits Gift Sets
shelf
£
12.00
£
80.00
/litre
Add Jack Daniel's Family 3X5cl Set
Add
add Jack Daniel's Family 3X5cl Set to basket
£10.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 09/03/2021 until 29/03/2021
Clubcard Price
Ipa Trio Craft Beer & Teku Glass Gift Set
Write a review
Rest of
IPA
shelf
£
12.00
£
12.00
/each
Add Ipa Trio Craft Beer & Teku Glass Gift Set
Add
add Ipa Trio Craft Beer & Teku Glass Gift Set to basket
Fever Tree Gin & Tonic Perfect Serve Gift Set
Write a review
Rest of
All Spirits Gift Sets
shelf
£
12.00
£
12.00
/each
Add Fever Tree Gin & Tonic Perfect Serve Gift Set
Add
add Fever Tree Gin & Tonic Perfect Serve Gift Set to basket
Bombay Creations Gin Liqueurs 4X50ml
Write a review
Rest of
All Spirits Gift Sets
shelf
£
10.00
£
50.00
/litre
Add Bombay Creations Gin Liqueurs 4X50ml
Add
add Bombay Creations Gin Liqueurs 4X50ml to basket
Glenfiddich Single Malt Scotch Whisky Gift Pack 3X5cl
Write a review
Rest of
All Spirits Gift Sets
shelf
£
12.00
£
60.00
/75cl
Add Glenfiddich Single Malt Scotch Whisky Gift Pack 3X5cl
Add
add Glenfiddich Single Malt Scotch Whisky Gift Pack 3X5cl to basket
Distillers Select Spiced Rum Trio Selection Pack 3 X 5Cl
Write a review
Rest of
All Spirits Gift Sets
shelf
£
10.00
£
66.67
/litre
Add Distillers Select Spiced Rum Trio Selection Pack 3 X 5Cl
Add
add Distillers Select Spiced Rum Trio Selection Pack 3 X 5Cl to basket
Red Wine And Stemless Glasses Gift Set
Write a review
Rest of
Wine Gift Sets
shelf
£
12.00
£
12.00
/each
Add Red Wine And Stemless Glasses Gift Set
Add
add Red Wine And Stemless Glasses Gift Set to basket
Gordon's Pink Gin & Glasses Gift Set
Write a review
Rest of
All Spirits Gift Sets
shelf
£
15.00
£
15.00
/each
Add Gordon's Pink Gin & Glasses Gift Set
Add
add Gordon's Pink Gin & Glasses Gift Set to basket
Grey Goose La Collection 4X5cl
Write a review
Rest of
All Spirits Gift Sets
shelf
£
15.00
£
75.00
/litre
Add Grey Goose La Collection 4X5cl
Add
add Grey Goose La Collection 4X5cl to basket
Jack Daniels & Coke Cola Glass Gift Pack
Write a review
Rest of
All Spirits Gift Sets
shelf
£
12.00
£
12.00
/each
Add Jack Daniels & Coke Cola Glass Gift Pack
Add
add Jack Daniels & Coke Cola Glass Gift Pack to basket
Malibu Pina Colada Kit
Write a review
Rest of
All Spirits Gift Sets
shelf
£
9.00
£
9.00
/each
Add Malibu Pina Colada Kit
Add
add Malibu Pina Colada Kit to basket
Jura Origin Gift Pack
Write a review
Rest of
All Spirits Gift Sets
shelf
£
12.00
£
12.00
/each
Add Jura Origin Gift Pack
Add
add Jura Origin Gift Pack to basket
Showing
1-21
of
21 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(2)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Drinks
(30)
Alcohol Gift Sets
(30)
Beers Gift Sets
(5)
Wine Gift Sets
(2)
Spirits Gift Sets
(23)
Filter by
BRAND
Blue Tree
(4)
Gift Creation
(2)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Pescetarian
(7)
No egg
(6)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Easter
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close