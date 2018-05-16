Product Description
- Hotel Chocolat Chocolate Cream Liqueur Collection 3X5cl
- © Hotel Chocolat Ltd.
- British Cacao Grower
- Award-winning liqueurs, as served in our bars in London and Saint Lucia
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 150ML
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Milk, Soya. May contain Tree Nuts, Peanuts, Gluten, Wheat, Egg & Sesame.
Alcohol Units
0.8
ABV
15% vol
Country
Ireland
Alcohol Type
Liqueur
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store in a cool dry place away from strong odours.Refrigerate once opened and consume within 6 months.
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well before opening.
Name and address
- Packed by:
- Blue Tree Ltd,
- Melbourn Science Park,
- Melbourn,
- SG8 6HB.
- Hotel Chocolat Ltd.,
Distributor address
- Blue Tree Ltd,
- Melbourn Science Park,
- Melbourn,
- SG8 6HB.
- BTGG Europe Limited,
- The Black Church,
Return to
- 100% Happiness Guaranteed. We exist to make you happy. Backed up by our No Excuses Guarantee.
- Blue Tree Ltd,
- Melbourn Science Park,
- Melbourn,
- SG8 6HB.
- BTGG Europe Limited,
- The Black Church,
- St. Mary's Place,
- Dublin 7,
- D07 P4AX,
- Ireland.
- Hotel Chocolat Ltd.,
Lower age limit
18 Years
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.