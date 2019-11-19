Golden Ales 6X500ml
Product Description
- A Selection of Six Refreshing Ales
- Ringwood Boondoggle Blonde Ale
- Taste: A luscious fruity blonde ale with a well balanced hoppy aroma & citrus punch. The perfect excuse...
- Hobgoblin Gold Ale
- Taste: The combination of four hop varieties & an infusion of wheat & malted barley results in a perfectly balanced golden beer - with a huge hop punch.
- Marston's EPA Pale Ale
- Taste: Zingy, smooth & always exceptional, EPA is easy drinking yet full of flavour from Styrian, Golding & Cascade hops.
- Brakspear Oxford Gold Beer
- Taste: 'The Oxfordshire Beer' has a well-balanced fruity & spicy hop taste from the late addition of Goldings hops.
- Wainwright Golden Beer
- Taste: A refreshing golden beer with inviting citrus aroma, subtle sweet notes and a delicate citrus flavour.
- Jennings Cocker Hoop Golden Ale
- Taste: A zingy pale straw coloured ale delivering wonderful citrus & floral aromas.
- Pack size: 3000ml
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Malted Barley and Malted Wheat
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Preparation and Usage
- Ringwood Boondoggle Blonde Ale
- Food: Great with lighter, more fragrant dishes such as lemon chicken or spicy Thai meals.
- Hobgoblin Gold Ale
- Food: A great partner for hot & spicy chicken & light curried dishes.
- Marston's EPA Pale Ale
- Food: Great with chicken or fish dishes.
- Brakspear Oxford Gold Beer
- Food: Ideal with sweeter foods such as roast gammon or BBQ chicken.
- Wainwright Golden Beer
- Food: Great with Thai green curry or smoked salmon with lemon.
- Jennings Cocker Hoop Golden Ale
- Food: An easy partner for tangy pasta dishes & tomato based casseroles.
Name and address
- Marston's PLC,
- Marston's House,
- Brewery Road,
- Wolverhampton,
- WV1 4JT.
Return to
- www.classicales.co.uk
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
6 x 500ml ℮
