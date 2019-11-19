By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Golden Ales 6X500ml

Golden Ales 6X500ml
£ 7.00
£2.34/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland's Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

Product Description

  • A Selection of Six Refreshing Ales
  • Ringwood Boondoggle Blonde Ale
  • Taste: A luscious fruity blonde ale with a well balanced hoppy aroma & citrus punch. The perfect excuse...
  • Hobgoblin Gold Ale
  • Taste: The combination of four hop varieties & an infusion of wheat & malted barley results in a perfectly balanced golden beer - with a huge hop punch.
  • Marston's EPA Pale Ale
  • Taste: Zingy, smooth & always exceptional, EPA is easy drinking yet full of flavour from Styrian, Golding & Cascade hops.
  • Brakspear Oxford Gold Beer
  • Taste: 'The Oxfordshire Beer' has a well-balanced fruity & spicy hop taste from the late addition of Goldings hops.
  • Wainwright Golden Beer
  • Taste: A refreshing golden beer with inviting citrus aroma, subtle sweet notes and a delicate citrus flavour.
  • Jennings Cocker Hoop Golden Ale
  • Taste: A zingy pale straw coloured ale delivering wonderful citrus & floral aromas.
  • Pack size: 3000ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Malted Barley and Malted Wheat

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Preparation and Usage

  • Ringwood Boondoggle Blonde Ale
  • Food: Great with lighter, more fragrant dishes such as lemon chicken or spicy Thai meals.
  • Hobgoblin Gold Ale
  • Food: A great partner for hot & spicy chicken & light curried dishes.
  • Marston's EPA Pale Ale
  • Food: Great with chicken or fish dishes.
  • Brakspear Oxford Gold Beer
  • Food: Ideal with sweeter foods such as roast gammon or BBQ chicken.
  • Wainwright Golden Beer
  • Food: Great with Thai green curry or smoked salmon with lemon.
  • Jennings Cocker Hoop Golden Ale
  • Food: An easy partner for tangy pasta dishes & tomato based casseroles.

Name and address

  • Marston's PLC,
  • Marston's House,
  • Brewery Road,
  • Wolverhampton,
  • WV1 4JT.

Return to

  • Marston's PLC,
  • Marston's House,
  • Brewery Road,
  • Wolverhampton,
  • WV1 4JT.
  • www.classicales.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

6 x 500ml ℮

