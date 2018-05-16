Whitley Neill Flavoured Gin Gift Pack 3 X 5Cl

Product Description
- Join us on our gin adventure and discover more recipes, cocktail tutorials, competitions and much more. Our gin family can be found at: WhitleyNeill.com
- Whitley Neill Handcrafted Gin
- Raspberry Gin
- Bright flavours from Scottish Raspberries, balanced with Juniper Notes. A delicate sweetness rounds this deliciously vibrant gin.
- Whitley Neill Handcrafted Gin
- Rhubarb & Ginger Gin
- Inspired by the glory of the English Country Garden. Essence of Rhubarb adds a tart crisp edge whilst the real ginger warms the palate.
- Whitley Neill Handcrafted Gin
- Blood Orange Gin
- Inspired by the vibrant flavours of Sicily. Extract of sanguine Sicilian Blood Oranges injects a dynamic Citrus Burst to the clean gin base.
- Johnny Neill
- Raspberry Gin
- Inspired by Scotland
- Rhubarb & Ginger Gin
- Inspired by England
- Blood Orange Gin
- Inspired by Spain
- 2.2 UK Units per bottle
- The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week.
- drinkaware.co.uk
- Distilling for 8 Generations
- Pack size: 15CL
Information
Alcohol Units
2.2
ABV
43% vol
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Name and address
- Halewood International Ltd,
- Liverpool,
- L36 6AD,
- UK.
Return to
- Halewood International Ltd,
- Liverpool,
- L36 6AD,
- UK.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020