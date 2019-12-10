Glenfiddich Mix Pack 3X5cl
Offer
Product Description
- Single Malt Scotch Whisky
- The perfect gift for any whisky lover, these extraordinarily rewarding single malts are now available in special gift packs. Beautifully packaged, our most popular expressions make a memorable and distinctive present. Perfect for Father's Day and Christmas.
- Aged 12 Years
- Signature Malt
- This pioneering single malt has been matured in the finest Oloroso Sherry and Bourbon casks before being married together in oak tuns.
- It has a beautifully balanced nose and refreshingly rich complex notes of fresh pear and subtle oak.
- Aged 15 Years
- Solera Vat
- Unique to Scotch whisky, our Solera Vat marries whiskies matured in Sherry, Bourbon and new oak casks and is always half full.
- This creates a deliciously rich, harmonious and intense single malt with complex notes of honey and raisins.
- Aged 18 Years
- Batch Reserve
- Carefully matured for 18 years in the finest Oloroso sherry and bourbon casks built by our own expert coopers. These casks are then nurtured in small batches for a further three months, for a remarkably deep, rich and complex flavour.
- For 20 years William Grant nurtured a dream to make the ‘best dram in the valley'. With the help of his family, he finally achieved that vision.
- In the summer of 1886, with his seven sons and two daughters by his side, William set out to fulfil a lifelong ambition. Together they began building his Distillery by hand, stone by stone. After a single year of work it was ready and William named it Glenfiddich, Gaelic for Valley of the Deer.
- William's passion, determination and pioneering spirit continues to guide us today. Glenfiddich is one of the few single malt distilleries to remain entirely family owned and is now the World's Most Awarded Single Malt Scotch Whisky, a true reflection of our founder's innovative nature, passed down through the generations.
- Glenfiddich is the best-selling and most awarded Malt Scotch Whisky in the world
- Pack size: 15cl
Information
Alcohol Units
2
ABV
40% vol
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Preparation and Usage
- Serve neat, with water (to bring out the flavours), over ice or in bespoke serves.
Name and address
- William Grant & Sons Limited,
- The Glenfiddich Distillery,
- Dufftown,
- Banffshire,
- Scotland.
Return to
- William Grant & Sons Limited,
- The Glenfiddich Distillery,
- Dufftown,
- Banffshire,
- Scotland.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
3 x 5cl ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019