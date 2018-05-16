Freixenet Celebration Set 2 Glasses 2X20cl

Product Description
- 20cl Freixenet Prosecco D.O.C., 20cl Freixenet Italian Rosé and Two Freixenet Flute Glasses
- Freixenet Extra Dry Prosecco D.O.C.
- Product of Italy.
- Freixenet Italian Rosé Sparkling Wine
- Product of Italy.
- Freixenet Flute Glasses
- Product of China.
- Freixenet Extra Dry Prosecco D.O.C.
- 11% vol.
- 2.2 UK Units per bottle
- Freixenet Italian Rosé Sparkling Wine
- 11% vol.
- 2.2 UK Units per bottle
- Please Drink Responsibly
- The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week.
- This product contains alcohol and should not be sold to anyone under 18 years of age. Avoid alcohol if pregnant or trying to conceive. Please refer to individual bottles for units of alcohol information.
- drinkaware.co.uk for the facts
- Please Recycle Responsibly
- Plastic - Check with local recycling facilities
- Glass - Check with local recycling facilities
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Alcohol Type
Wine
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Flute Glasses
- Hand wash only with warm water.
- Wash well before first use.
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Freixenet S.A.,
- Spain.
- By:
- C.C.S.M.T.,
- Overo,
Distributor address
- Blue Tree Ltd,
- Beech House,
- Melbourn Science Park,
- Melbourn,
- SG8 6HB.
Return to
- Blue Tree Ltd,
- Beech House,
- Melbourn Science Park,
- Melbourn,
- SG8 6HB.
- www.bluetreegifts.co.uk
Lower age limit
18 Years
