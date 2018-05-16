Alcohol Free & Low Alcohol Lager

Showing 1-13 of 13 items
Filter by:
    Sort and filter (13)

    • Erdinger Alkoholfrei 0.5% 500Ml

      Write a review

      Regular price £1.30, Clubcard Price £1.00. Offer valid from 06/10 until 26/10. If the Clubcard Price doesn't show in the guide price/order total, don't worry, we'll only charge you the Clubcard Price, which you'll see it on your final receipt.

      £ 1.30
      £2.60/litre

      Regular price £1.30, Clubcard Price £1.00. Offer valid from 06/10 until 26/10. If the Clubcard Price doesn't show in the guide price/order total, don't worry, we'll only charge you the Clubcard Price, which you'll see it on your final receipt.

    • Heineken 0.0 Alcohol Free Lager 6X330ml

      Write a review
      £ 4.50
      £2.28/litre

    • Becks Blue Alcohol Free 15X275ml

      Write a review
      £ 8.00
      £1.94/litre

    • Bavaria 0.0% Beer 8 X 330Ml

      Write a review
      £ 4.00
      £1.52/litre

    • Lucky Saint Unfiltered Lager 330Ml

      Write a review

      Regular price £1.80, Clubcard Price £1.50. Offer valid from 06/10 until 26/10. If the Clubcard Price doesn't show in the guide price/order total, don't worry, we'll only charge you the Clubcard Price, which you'll see it on your final receipt.

      £ 1.80
      £5.46/litre

      Regular price £1.80, Clubcard Price £1.50. Offer valid from 06/10 until 26/10. If the Clubcard Price doesn't show in the guide price/order total, don't worry, we'll only charge you the Clubcard Price, which you'll see it on your final receipt.

      New

    • Becks Blue Alcohol Free Lager 6X275ml

      Write a review
      £ 3.50
      £2.13/litre

    • San Miguel 0.0% Alcohol 4X330ml

      Write a review
      £ 3.50
      £2.66/litre

    • Peroni Libera Alcohol Free 4X330ml Bottle

      Write a review
      £ 4.50
      £3.41/litre

    • Bavaria 0.0% Beer 4X330ml

      Write a review
      £ 2.25
      £1.71/litre

    • Heineken Alcohol Free Beer 12 X 330Ml

      Write a reviewRest of shelf

      Regular price £8.00, Clubcard Price £7.00. Offer valid from 06/10 until 26/10. If the Clubcard Price doesn't show in the guide price/order total, don't worry, we'll only charge you the Clubcard Price, which you'll see it on your final receipt.

      £ 8.00
      £2.03/litre

      Regular price £8.00, Clubcard Price £7.00. Offer valid from 06/10 until 26/10. If the Clubcard Price doesn't show in the guide price/order total, don't worry, we'll only charge you the Clubcard Price, which you'll see it on your final receipt.

    • Heineken 0.0 Alcohol Free Beer 4X330ml

      Write a review
      £ 3.50
      £2.66/litre

    • San Miguel 0.0% Alcohol Free Lager 4X330ml

      Write a review
      £ 3.50
      £2.66/litre

    • Brooklyn Special Effects Alcohol Free Lager 4X355ml

      Write a review
      £ 4.00
      £2.82/litre
    Showing 1-13 of 13 items
    Back to top

    Sort and filter

    Cancel
    Done
    Checkout
    Products you add to your basket will appear here