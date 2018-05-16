Brewdog Punk Af 4X330ml

Product Description
- Alcohol Free Beer.
- Led by belief. Driven by passion. Bonded by people. Guided by taste. United by BrewDog.
- 49 cals
- United we stand for better beer
- Fiercely defiant and independent
- Good beer for good people
- Enjoyed worldwide
- Pack size: 1320ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Lactose (Milk), Malted Barley, Hops, Yeast, Malted Oats, Malted Wheat, Lactic Acid
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Oats, Wheat
ABV
0.5% vol
Country
Scotland
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
For Best Before See Side.Manufacturing date is 12 months prior to the best before date printed on this box. Store cold.
Produce of
Product of Scotland
Preparation and Usage
- Drink fresh.
Name and address
- Brewed & canned by:
- BrewDog Plc,
- Balmacassie Commercial Park,
- Ellon,
- Scotland,
- AB41 8BX.
Importer address
- BrewDog Brewing Australia Pty Ltd,
- 77 Metroplex Avenue,
- 4172 Brisbane,
- Queensland,
- Australia.
Return to
- BrewDog Plc,
- Balmacassie Commercial Park,
- Ellon,
- Scotland,
- AB41 8BX.
Net Contents
4 x 330ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy (kJ/kcal)
|63/15
|Fat
|<0.1g
|(of which saturates)
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrates
|3.0g
|(of which sugars)
|1.8g
|Protein
|0.1g
|Salt
|<0.1g
