Leffe Blonde 0% Alcohol Free Beer 6X250ml

£ 4.50
£3.00/litre

New

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Alcohol Free Beer
  • More info on: leffe.com
  • facebook.com/leffe.fr
  • instagram.com/leffe.france
  • www.tapintoyourbeer.com
  • The first Leffe alcohol-free beer, Leffe Blonde 0,0% has a well-balanced body. Its slightly fruity notes associated with a bitter touch go perfectly with the characteristic flavour of cloves and hints of vanilla and smoky notes.
  • The history of the Abbey of Leffe is marked by hospitality and the art of welcoming For centuries, it has welcomed its guests by offering them a beer brewed with know-how.
  • drinkaware.co.uk for the facts
  • Please Recycle
  • Subtle notes of vanilla and cloves
  • Pack size: 1500ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Barley Malt, Maize, Barley, Sugar, Hops, Natural Aromas

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

Tasting Notes

  • Its slightly fruity notes associated with a bitter touch go perfectly with the characteristic flavour of cloves and hints of vanilla and smoky notes

ABV

0.0% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Name and address

  • Brewed by:
  • InBev Belgium,
  • Bd Industriel 21 Industrielaan,
  • 1070 Bruxelles/Brussel.
  • Brewed for:
  • Br. Abbaye de Leffe s.a./n.v .,

Distributor address

  • AB InBev UK Limited,
  • EC4A 1EN.

Return to

  • AB InBev UK Limited,
  • EC4A 1EN.
  • Consumer helpline: 0800 65 560 75
  • contact@ab-inbev.com

Net Contents

6 x 25cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 mlper 250 ml
Energy168 kJ/40 kcal420 kJ/100 kcal
Fat0 g0 g
of which saturates0 g0 g
Carbohydrates9,8 g24,6 g
of which sugars1,1 g2,8 g
Protein0,2 g0,5 g
Salt<0,1 g0,3 g

