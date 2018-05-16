Leffe Blonde 0% Alcohol Free Beer 6X250ml
New
Product Description
- Alcohol Free Beer
- More info on: leffe.com
- facebook.com/leffe.fr
- instagram.com/leffe.france
- www.tapintoyourbeer.com
- The first Leffe alcohol-free beer, Leffe Blonde 0,0% has a well-balanced body. Its slightly fruity notes associated with a bitter touch go perfectly with the characteristic flavour of cloves and hints of vanilla and smoky notes.
- The history of the Abbey of Leffe is marked by hospitality and the art of welcoming For centuries, it has welcomed its guests by offering them a beer brewed with know-how.
- drinkaware.co.uk for the facts
- Please Recycle
- Subtle notes of vanilla and cloves
- Pack size: 1500ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Barley Malt, Maize, Barley, Sugar, Hops, Natural Aromas
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley
Tasting Notes
- Its slightly fruity notes associated with a bitter touch go perfectly with the characteristic flavour of cloves and hints of vanilla and smoky notes
ABV
0.0% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Name and address
- Brewed by:
- InBev Belgium,
- Bd Industriel 21 Industrielaan,
- 1070 Bruxelles/Brussel.
- Brewed for:
- Br. Abbaye de Leffe s.a./n.v .,
Distributor address
- AB InBev UK Limited,
- EC4A 1EN.
Return to
- AB InBev UK Limited,
- EC4A 1EN.
- Consumer helpline: 0800 65 560 75
- contact@ab-inbev.com
Net Contents
6 x 25cl ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 ml
|per 250 ml
|Energy
|168 kJ/40 kcal
|420 kJ/100 kcal
|Fat
|0 g
|0 g
|of which saturates
|0 g
|0 g
|Carbohydrates
|9,8 g
|24,6 g
|of which sugars
|1,1 g
|2,8 g
|Protein
|0,2 g
|0,5 g
|Salt
|<0,1 g
|0,3 g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020