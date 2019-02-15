By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
San Miguel 0.0% Alcohol 4X330ml

5(1)Write a review
£ 3.49
£2.65/litre

Product Description

  • Alcohol free beer.
  • San Miguel 0,0% is a pilsner style alcohol free lager imported from Spain. It is brewed with standard beer ingredients but the mashing parameters are adjusted to give less fermentable sugars, limiting the alcohol production.
  • San Miguel 0,0% alcohol free lager beer is bright golden in colour, has herbal, floral and cereal aromas, and hoppy grainy flavours with moderate bitterness and sweetness. Serve chilled at 2-4°C, in the bottle or poured into a San Miguel chalice, of which the unique shape is designed to create and maintain a perfect head as well as channel the distinct aroma. Pair with light dishes, such as salads or grilled chicken.
  • Winner of Best Spanish Alcohol Free Beer, World Beer Awards 2015
  • GMO free
  • No added preservatives
  • Vegetarian
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 1320ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Barley Malt, Hops, Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Gluten

Tasting Notes

  • San Miguel 0,0 is light and fresh on the palate with a somewhat sweet finish in which the initial notes of cereal, pear and flowers linger.

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best before: see pack.

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • San Miguel Fábricas de Cervezas,
  • S.L. C/Urgell,
  • 240 - 08036 Barcelona,
  • Spain.

Return to

  • San Miguel Fábricas de Cervezas,
  • S.L. C/Urgell,
  • 240 - 08036 Barcelona,
  • Spain.

Net Contents

4 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesBy 100ml
Energy:102 kJ/24 kcal
Fat:0g
of which saturates:0g
Carbohydrate:5,6g
of which sugars:1,7g
Protein:0,3g
Salt:0,01g

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great tasting ... you’d think it had alcohol in it

5 stars

Really good 0% larger, great taste... so much so you’d think you were drinking the alcoholic version. Can definitely recommend. Thus far the Heinekin one is also this good... others not so good.

