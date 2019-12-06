Becks Blue Alcohol Free 15X275ml

The best of 0% beer
You don't actually sell it
Very disappointed to find that our local store (chard) no longer stocks Becks Blue, The low alcohol section has shrunk to almost nothing, admittedly how anyone could drink the alcohol free wines is beyond me.
good
A nice drink, even tastes like a lager.
Surprisingly good, and I don't even like lager
Becks Blue non-alcoholic lager tastes exactly the
Becks Blue non-alcoholic lager tastes exactly the same as the range with alcohol. It is crisp and refreshing, an excellent way to give me those alcohol-free days which are part of my lifestyle. Tastes good, and looks after my health.
This is a really nice crisp alcohol free beer.
Surprisingly good-A great find!
I thought I would try and reduce my beer/alcohol consumption and decided to try Becks Blue a couple of years ago and was surprised how decent it tasted after trying some awful zero alcohol beers/lagers in the past If I didn't know it was Nill Alcohol I would never have known!