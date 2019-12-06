By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Becks Blue Alcohol Free 15X275ml

4.5(7)Write a review
Becks Blue Alcohol Free 15X275ml
£ 8.00
£1.94/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Alcohol-Free Beer.
  • Alcohol-free beer
  • Beck's Blue is a light, crisp and refreshing non-alcoholic alternative to beer, with no compromise on taste. And, at only 53 calories per bottle and fat-free, it makes the perfect light refreshment.
  • Golden in colour, Beck's Blue is a classic German-style pilsner lager with over 140 years of heritage. Originally brewed in Germany according to the Reinheitsgebot, the German purity law of 1516, with only 4 natural ingredients: barley, hops, yeast and water.
  • Beck's Blue goes through the same brewing process as traditional Beck's and contains the same four natural ingredients - barley, hops, yeast and water. The only difference being that Beck's Blue undergoes de-alcoholisation, so it's alcohol free.
  • Being at the forefront of innovative thinking, Beck's is well known for supporting up and coming talents within art, design, fashion and music. To find out more visit www.becks.com
  • Learn more on www.tapintoyourbeer.com
  • Non Returnable Bottle
  • Pack size: 4125ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Barley Malt, Hops, Yeast

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

For "Best Before" Date: See Back Panel

Name and address

  • Brewed and bottled by:
  • Brauerei Beck GmbH & Co KG,
  • Bremen,
  • Germany.

Distributor address

  • AB InBev UK Ltd.,
  • Luton,
  • LU1 3LS,
  • UK.

Return to

  • AB InBev UK Ltd.,
  • Luton,
  • LU1 3LS,
  • UK.
  • Consumer Helpline: 0870 24 111 24
  • www.becks.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

15 x 275ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 mlPer 275ml
Energy 60 kJ / 14 kcal165 kJ / 39 kcal
Fat 0 g0 g
of which saturates 0 g0 g
Carbohydrate 3.1 g8.5 g
of which sugars 0.2 g0.6 g
Protein 0.3 g0.8 g
Salt <0.01 g<0.1 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

The best of 0% beer

4 stars

The best of 0% beer

You don't actually sell it

4 stars

Very disappointed to find that our local store (chard) no longer stocks Becks Blue, The low alcohol section has shrunk to almost nothing, admittedly how anyone could drink the alcohol free wines is beyond me.

good

4 stars

A nice drink, even tastes like a lager.

Surprisingly good, and I don't even like lager

5 stars

Surprisingly good, and I don't even like lager

Becks Blue non-alcoholic lager tastes exactly the

5 stars

Becks Blue non-alcoholic lager tastes exactly the same as the range with alcohol. It is crisp and refreshing, an excellent way to give me those alcohol-free days which are part of my lifestyle. Tastes good, and looks after my health.

This is a really nice crisp alcohol free beer.

5 stars

This is a really nice crisp alcohol free beer.

Surprisingly good-A great find!

5 stars

I thought I would try and reduce my beer/alcohol consumption and decided to try Becks Blue a couple of years ago and was surprised how decent it tasted after trying some awful zero alcohol beers/lagers in the past If I didn't know it was Nill Alcohol I would never have known!

Usually bought next

Freixenet 0.0% Alcohol Free Sparkling 75Cl

£ 4.50
£4.50/75cl

Offer

Eisberg Cabernet 75Cl Alcohol Free

£ 3.50
£3.50/75cl

Eisberg Sauvignon 75Cl Alcohol Free

£ 3.50
£3.50/75cl

Tesco Sparkling Diet Lemonade 2 Litre Bottle

£ 0.40
£0.02/100ml

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here