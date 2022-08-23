Corona Cero Alcohol Free Beer 4 X 330Ml

Great taste
Tasted just like alcoholic one.
Just like the real thing, tried almost all low alc
Just like the real thing, tried almost all low alcohol and these are up there
The best alcohol free larger out there
This is the best out there. I’ve tried many and ended up pouring them down the sink. It does have plenty of taste, it’s not bland at all and I often get it mixed up with my partners alcohol Corona bottle! (Get your own he says!) It tastes so similar and my husband now like it. (Get your own I say!) Lots of benefits: No alcohol other than the 0.05% trace that is allowed to be left in to be called no Alcohol. Has no effect whatsoever. Low calorie. Same great dry taste (most non alco drinks are sickly sweet). I love it, can’t drink currently due to medication for vertigo and migraines. So it’s a win win. I don’t think you’ll be disappointed. Roughly the same price because of its process. Have it as a healthier treat Enjoy
Fantastic alcohol free lager.
Tastes exactly like to real thing - best alcohol free lager I have ever had. Highly recommended.
taste is fine. cut down on alcohol but still good.
Really Nice
I think this anything but bland whack a lime in and leave for a minute or 2 the drink gets better once opened and left as I say for a few minutes. It does need the lime in it though, shame Tesco don't sell individual limes. Really interesting as almost tastes like an alcoholic drink but great to know it's just natural flavours etc - highly recommend
Nothing like normal corona. Very light and totally
Nothing like normal corona. Very light and totally bland taste. Non alcoholic lager from famous "red star" Dutch manufacturer is (in my opinion) miles better.
Amazing beers
Tastes exactly like the real thing it also has natural ingredients which don’t set off my partners stomach like every other beer seems to do. Recommend
Amazing beer!
These are the best alcohol free beers I have ever had- so good and taste really like the alcohol version. :)
Best alcohol free larger I’ve tried so far (workin
Best alcohol free larger I’ve tried so far (working my way through them). It has a fresh clean taste and not chemically like some others.