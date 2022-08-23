We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Corona Cero Alcohol Free Beer 4 X 330Ml

4.5(11)Write a review
Corona Cero Alcohol Free Beer 4 X 330Ml
£4.00
£3.04/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Alcohol Free Beer
  • Find us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and our own channels:
  • www.coronaextra.co.uk
  • www.tapintoyourbeer.com
  • Type: Alcohol free Sunshine lager
  • ABV: 0.0%
  • Overall impression: Moderate malty and grainy aromas, with slight fruity and citrussy notes.
  • Introducing the new Corona Cero. An alcohol free beer from Corona, brewed with 100% Natural Ingredients.
  • Corona is an open invitation to enjoy more of life's great moments outside, with close friends
  • and a beer in hand. But there are times when I don't want to consume alcohol.
  • The new Corona Cero has the same crisp and refreshing taste, with subtle citrus notes that
  • delivers a perfectly balanced flavour.
  • Born in Mexico and brought up on the beach, Corona Cero is made from the natural world,
  • with 100% natural ingredients.
  • And with 0.0% ABV and only 56* calories per bottle, you can enjoy a Corona Cero anytime,
  • best served cold and with a wedge of lime.
  • 100% Natural Ingredients.
  • 100% Refreshing Taste. 0% Alcohol.
  • Food Pairing Recommendation
  • Moderate malty and grainy aromas, with slight fruity and citrussy notes makes it a great partner for several cuisines: in particular Thai, Chinese and Mexican.
  • Not more the 0.05% alcohol
  • Don't encourage or support underage drinking.
  • be drinkaware.co.uk
  • Brewed with 100% Natural Ingredients
  • Only 56 calories
  • Pack size: 1320ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Barley Malt, Maize, Sugar, Hops, Natural Flavours

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best before see bottle

Name and address

  • Brewed by:
  • InBev Belgium,
  • Bd Industriel 21,
  • B-1070 Brussels,
  • Belgium.

Distributor address

  • AB InBev UK Limited,
  • EC4A 1EN.

Return to

  • AB InBev UK Limited,
  • EC4A 1EN.
  • Consumer helpline: 0800 65 560 75
  • www.corona.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

4 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 mlper 330 ml
Energy71 kJ / 17 kcal235 kJ / 56 kcal
Fat0 g0 g
of which saturates0 g0 g
Carbohydrates3.9 g12.8 g
of which sugars0.7 g2.1 g
Protein0.4 g1.3 g
Salt0 g0.02 g
11 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Great taste

3 stars

Tasted just like alcoholic one.

Just like the real thing, tried almost all low alc

5 stars

Just like the real thing, tried almost all low alcohol and these are up there

The best alcohol free larger out there

5 stars

This is the best out there. I’ve tried many and ended up pouring them down the sink. It does have plenty of taste, it’s not bland at all and I often get it mixed up with my partners alcohol Corona bottle! (Get your own he says!) It tastes so similar and my husband now like it. (Get your own I say!) Lots of benefits: No alcohol other than the 0.05% trace that is allowed to be left in to be called no Alcohol. Has no effect whatsoever. Low calorie. Same great dry taste (most non alco drinks are sickly sweet). I love it, can’t drink currently due to medication for vertigo and migraines. So it’s a win win. I don’t think you’ll be disappointed. Roughly the same price because of its process. Have it as a healthier treat Enjoy

Fantastic alcohol free lager.

5 stars

Tastes exactly like to real thing - best alcohol free lager I have ever had. Highly recommended.

taste is fine. cut down on alcohol but still good.

4 stars

taste is fine. cut down on alcohol but still good.

Really Nice

5 stars

I think this anything but bland whack a lime in and leave for a minute or 2 the drink gets better once opened and left as I say for a few minutes. It does need the lime in it though, shame Tesco don't sell individual limes. Really interesting as almost tastes like an alcoholic drink but great to know it's just natural flavours etc - highly recommend

Nothing like normal corona. Very light and totally

2 stars

Nothing like normal corona. Very light and totally bland taste. Non alcoholic lager from famous "red star" Dutch manufacturer is (in my opinion) miles better.

Amazing beers

5 stars

Tastes exactly like the real thing it also has natural ingredients which don’t set off my partners stomach like every other beer seems to do. Recommend

Amazing beer!

5 stars

These are the best alcohol free beers I have ever had- so good and taste really like the alcohol version. :)

Best alcohol free larger I’ve tried so far (workin

5 stars

Best alcohol free larger I’ve tried so far (working my way through them). It has a fresh clean taste and not chemically like some others.

