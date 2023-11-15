We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Garnier Nutrisse Ultra Colour 5.64 Terracota Chili Permanent Hair Dye

Garnier Nutrisse Ultra Colour 5.64 Terracota Chili Permanent Hair Dye

Garnier Nutrisse Ult Colr T/cota Chili Prmt H/Dye
Colour Boost Technology takes your colour to the next level by infusing intense dyes at the heart of the fibre8 weeks intense colour*3x shinier** and stronger*** hairAt Garnier, we believe in providing our consumers with excellent home hair dye. Discover our new double tone Nutrisse Ultra Color collection, a vibrant combination of red and pink hues that result in a bold, double faceted colour. This unique intense permanent colour nourishes while colouring revealing 8 weeks intense colour* even on dark hair & 3x shinier** and stronger*** hair. The colour boost technology takes your colour to the next level by infusing intense dyes at the heart of the fibre while the 5 oils conditioner nourishes and restores hair' visible beauty. Hair is healthy looking, silky and soft to the touch. Not recommended on 100% grey or bleached hair.*consumer test**instrumental test***Instrumental test after using conditioner
Vibrant combination of red and pink hues that result in a bold, double faceted colour5 oils conditioner nourishes and restores the hair's visible beauty

1269375, Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Deceth-3, Propylene Glycol, Laureth-12, Ammonium Hydroxide, Oleth-30, Lauric Acid, Hexadimethrine Chloride, Glycol Distearate, Ethanolamine, Polyquaternium-22, Silica Dimethyl Silylate [Nano] / Silica Dimethyl Silylate, CI 77891 / Titanium Dioxide, 5-Amino-6-Chloro-O-Cresol, 4-Amino-2-Hydroxytoluene, p-Aminophenol, m-Aminophenol, Ascorbic Acid, Tocopherol, Sodium Metabisulfite, 1-Hydroxyethyl 4, 5-Diamino Pyrazole Sulfate, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil / Sunflower Seed Oil, Ammonium Thiolactate, 2-Methyl-5-Hydroxyethylaminophenol, Dimethicone, p-Phenylenediamine, Carbomer, Rosmarinus Officinalis Extract / Rosemary Extract, EDTA, Vitis Vinifera Seed Oil / Grape Seed Oil, 2, 3-Diaminodihydropyrazolo Pyrazolone Dimethosulfonate, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. Z70014238/2)

1) Start by putting on gloves and instantly mix the colour cream into the developer cream bottle. Shake well to mix
