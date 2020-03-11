By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Garnier Nutrisse 3.6 Deep Reddish Brown Permanent Hair Dye

4.5(25)Write a review
image 1 of Garnier Nutrisse 3.6 Deep Reddish Brown Permanent Hair Dye
Product Description

  • Permanent hair colour that lasts for up to 8 weeks
  • 100% grey coverage
  • Anti-drying formula enriched with 3 oils
  • At Garnier, we believe in providing our consumers with excellent home hair dye. Garnier Nutrisse Crème permanent nourishing hair colourant allows you to dye your hair in the comfort of your home and with up to 100% grey hair coverage. With Nutrisse nourished hair means better colour. Our after colour hair conditioner is enriched with avocado oil, olive oil and blackcurrant oil, as well as Shea Butter and nourishes hair even after colouring.
  • Choosing your perfect shade: Hair colour result will vary depending on your natural colour. If you are deciding between 2 shades, we recommend always choose the lightest.
  • The Colour Result: On grey hair, colour will appear lighter than on non-grey hair.
  • Want try before you buy? Download the Garnier color match app to see how this hair colour will look on you!
  • Garnier Ultimate Blends Argan Oil Coloured Hair Conditioner 400ml, Garnier Ultimate Blends Argan Oil Coloured Hair Shampoo 400ml, Garnier Ultimate Blends Argan Oil Coloured Hair Mask Treatment 300ml
  • Permanent hair dye
  • Up to 100% grey hair coverage
  • Natural-looking hair colour result
  • Rich and long lasting hair colour performance
  • Intensely nourishes and protects against hair dryness for up to 8 weeks
  • After Colour Conditioner enriched with 4 oils for silky, shiny hair
  • Stronger hair, less breakage - (Instrumental test. Hair breakage from brushing)

Information

Ingredients

1206160 - Nourishing Colour Crème: Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Deceth-3, Propylene Glycol, Laureth-12, Ammonium Hydroxide, Oleth-30, Lauric Acid, Hexadimethrine Chloride, Glycol Distearate, Ethanolamine, Polyquaternium-22, Silica Dimethyl Silylate [Nano] / Silica Dimethyl Silylate, p-Phenylenediamine, CI 77891 / Titanium Dioxide, 4-Amino-2-Hydroxytoluene, p-Aminophenol, Ascorbic Acid, Tocopherol, Sodium Metabisulfite, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil / Sunflower Seed Oil, 2-Methyl-5-Hydroxyethyl Aminophenol, Dimethicone, Carbomer, Resorcinol, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Extract, EDTA, Vitis Vinifera Seed Oil / Grape Seed Oil, Parfum / Fragrance, 1190018 - Developer Cream: Aqua / Water, Hydrogen Peroxide, Cetearyl Alcohol, Trideceth-2 Carboxamide MEA, Ceteareth-25, Glycerin, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Sodium Salicylate, Phosphoric Acid, Parfum / Fragrance, 1149755 A - Nourishing After Colour Conditioner: Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Paraffinum Liquidum / Mineral Oil, Behentrimonium Chloride, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter / Shea Butter, Olea Europaea Oil / Olive Fruit Oil, Vaccinium Macrocarpon (Cranberry) Seed Oil, Glycerin, Glycine Soja Oil / Soybean Oil, Ribes Nigrum Seed Oil / Black Currant Seed Oil, Isopropyl Alcohol, Citric Acid, Persea Gratissima Oil / Avocado Oil, BHT, Tocopherol, Chlorhexidine Digluconate, CI 15985 / Yellow 6, CI 19140 / Yellow 5, Linalool, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum / Fragrance, Please check back of pack for latest ingredients list

Preparation and Usage

  • How to dye your hair at home with Garnier Nutrisse Hair Colour?
  • Please always refer to the product for full safety instructions and always do a patch test 48 hours in advance of using any colourants.
  • 1. Start by putting on gloves and mix the developer and colourant cream in the applicator bottle.
  • 2. Apply the mix, starting with your roots and working through to the ends.
  • 3. Leave the colourant mix on for 25-35 minutes, before rinsing your hair thoroughly.

Name and address

  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • TSA 75000 93584,
  • St Ouen Cedex,
  • France.

Easy to use colour

4 stars

I really liked this colour. It was easy to use and left my hair really soft. It's quite a natural looking colour and covers hair well. No strong smell that you can get with some hair dyes. Overall I was very pleased with this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fab hair colour

5 stars

I tend to use red hair colour and this one did not disappoint. The consistency was not gloopy and smelt lovely. I like the fact that the conditioner is large so it can be used a few more times to help keep the colour. My hair is soft and the colour is vibrant. Love it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely vibrant colour

5 stars

Lovely home hair dye. The resulting colour is deep and vibrant without looking fake and cheap! The dye itself smelt nice and didn't burn, meaning it felt more nourishing for my hair rather than the type of dye where it feels like your hair is being burned and damaged in the process. My hair feels a little dry now and will need some additional conditioning, but that's to be expected with any dye! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great colour

5 stars

Loved this colour because it was like a brown reddish colour it was great the dye smells lovely not like others I’ve tried in the past and my hair was really soft and shiny afterwards I was finished styling it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely Rich Colour

4 stars

I have always steered clear f reddish dyes as I once had a bad experience with one and turned out bright orange. I decided to give this a try as autumn is coming and it looked a lovely dark rich colour on the box. I am happy to say it has turned out better than expected, a lovely rich conker colour. Also, this range is very easy to use, which is always a bonus. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Wow

5 stars

Best hair dye! The color is so nice, my hair feels so healthy, looks so shiny and silky after use. No staining on my scalp or forehead however I did scrub colour off while shampooing. It was easy to apply and covered my hair perfectly! I found it easier to get off the skin compared to other dyes. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great colour

5 stars

I actually used this as a colour on the lower section of my hair. I wanted to see how it would blend in with the colour I had already, I fancied a change and it worked out well. Buying it again to do a all over colour. Smelt amazing after as the conditioner was lovely [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fabulous colour and shine

5 stars

I used the product as advised one week ago and its still rich and vivid and looks amazing. I have received a ton of compliments from people asking what I have used. My hair feels and looks soft and healthy [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Red hot

5 stars

I fancied a change in my colour but was concerned about choosing a colour that would be too dramatic and overpowering, I need not have worried Garnier Nutrisse 3.6 did the job perfectly. I have had so many compliments on my hair, I’m so happy with the results [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Never lets you down!

5 stars

This particular colour is the one I’ve always turned to as the red tone is absolutely spot on. The dye itself is easy to mix, easy to apply. Inside the box, gloves are supplied so you won’t get any on your hands, and, because there are no drips, there won’t be any on the floor either (which is always a bonus). As for covering grey, sorted. The overall colour is beautiful and very close to my actual colour. All in all, you can’t go wrong with this choice. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

