Garnier Nutrisse 3.6 Deep Reddish Brown Permanent Hair Dye

Easy to use colour 4 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 12th December 2019 I really liked this colour. It was easy to use and left my hair really soft. It's quite a natural looking colour and covers hair well. No strong smell that you can get with some hair dyes. Overall I was very pleased with this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fab hair colour 5 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 22nd September 2019 I tend to use red hair colour and this one did not disappoint. The consistency was not gloopy and smelt lovely. I like the fact that the conditioner is large so it can be used a few more times to help keep the colour. My hair is soft and the colour is vibrant. Love it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely vibrant colour 5 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 22nd September 2019 Lovely home hair dye. The resulting colour is deep and vibrant without looking fake and cheap! The dye itself smelt nice and didn't burn, meaning it felt more nourishing for my hair rather than the type of dye where it feels like your hair is being burned and damaged in the process. My hair feels a little dry now and will need some additional conditioning, but that's to be expected with any dye! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great colour 5 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 18th September 2019 Loved this colour because it was like a brown reddish colour it was great the dye smells lovely not like others I’ve tried in the past and my hair was really soft and shiny afterwards I was finished styling it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely Rich Colour 4 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 13th September 2019 I have always steered clear f reddish dyes as I once had a bad experience with one and turned out bright orange. I decided to give this a try as autumn is coming and it looked a lovely dark rich colour on the box. I am happy to say it has turned out better than expected, a lovely rich conker colour. Also, this range is very easy to use, which is always a bonus. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Wow 5 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 9th September 2019 Best hair dye! The color is so nice, my hair feels so healthy, looks so shiny and silky after use. No staining on my scalp or forehead however I did scrub colour off while shampooing. It was easy to apply and covered my hair perfectly! I found it easier to get off the skin compared to other dyes. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great colour 5 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 28th August 2019 I actually used this as a colour on the lower section of my hair. I wanted to see how it would blend in with the colour I had already, I fancied a change and it worked out well. Buying it again to do a all over colour. Smelt amazing after as the conditioner was lovely [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fabulous colour and shine 5 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 25th August 2019 I used the product as advised one week ago and its still rich and vivid and looks amazing. I have received a ton of compliments from people asking what I have used. My hair feels and looks soft and healthy [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Red hot 5 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 23rd August 2019 I fancied a change in my colour but was concerned about choosing a colour that would be too dramatic and overpowering, I need not have worried Garnier Nutrisse 3.6 did the job perfectly. I have had so many compliments on my hair, I’m so happy with the results [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]