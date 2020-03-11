Garnier Olia 666 Vivid Garnet Red Permanent Hair Dye

New Hair, Don’t Care!
I had this dye used as a highlighter throughout my hair it looks great! It has really lifted by normal brunette do! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely colour
This product provided a lovely colour and would have recieved 5 stars but I did not like the way my hair felt after use and it took a long time for the water to run clear when rinsing. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Love love
Vibrant colour, covers well, easy to apply and was very kind while applying, unlike other dyes, hair feels lovely, very impressed and I use a lot of dye, also covered my very long hair with just one box, will definitely purchase again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fantastic product
I absolutely love the colour. Very gentle on my hair. My hair looks healthy and shiny after using it. And colour last very long. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
loved it
From the moment I started mixing the dye I loved it! No awful smell like my usual pack. A lovely creamy looking dye, very little drips and runs. Followed the instructions exactly. The conditioner was the best I have used for a long time. My hair was a lovely colour, so soft and shiny. I had so many comments from people. Loved Olia and will definately be using again. I would love to see the conditioner sold as a seperate product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent hair colour
Used the Olia vivid garnet red hair dye and I’m really impressed. Easy to use, no drip formula without the pungent smell of other hair dye products. Easy to wash out and the colour is perfect! Will definitely use this product again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great colour
Great item lovely colour and goes on well , 2 needed for medium to long hair [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Very nice
Easy to apply.nice smell.lovely colour. Highly recommended [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fabulous
I loved this hair dye. It smells lush not chemically at all. Came with an easy to use bottle. Left my hair shiny with great colour that covered my greys. Would definitely recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Reds the word
Wonderfully red hair which isn't patchy and smelt fresh. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]