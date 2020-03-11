By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Garnier Olia 666 Vivid Garnet Red Permanent Hair Dye

5(38)Write a review
image 1 of Garnier Olia 666 Vivid Garnet Red Permanent Hair Dye
£ 7.00
£7.00/each

Offer

  • At Garnier, we know that oil can do much more than just condition your hair. When concentrated at the heart of the Olia permanent hair dye formula, oil maximises the colour result.
  • Garnier Olia permanent hair dye is a 60% oil-powered formula, with natural flower oils and ammonia free for a pleasant scent. Our hair dye visibly improves the quality of hair, for better shine and 35% smoother hair**. Olia home hair colour will also provide maximum colour performance for lavish, vivid and long-lasting colour. Plus, a unique sensorial application and optimal scalp comfort with our non-drip smooth velvety texture of the colourant cream.
  • ** Instrumental test vs before and after colouration.
  • Discover #TheOliaEffect
  • Our Olia consumers share their true love for the brand and the story behind their hair colour. Discover all of our Olia stories at: http://www.garnier.co.uk/hair-colour/beauty/garnier/olia/real-women
  • Hair colour result: Maximum colour performance, for a long-lasting result. On grey hair, colour will appear lighter than on non-grey hair.
  • Choosing your perfect shade: Your hair dye colour result will vary depending on your natural hair colour. If you are deciding between 2 shades, always choose the lightest.
  • Want try before you buy? Download the Garnier Color Match app to see how this hair colour will look on you!
  • Goes well with
  • Garnier Ultimate Blends Argan Oil Coloured Hair Shampoo 360ml
  • Garnier Ultimate Blends Argan Oil Coloured Hair Conditioner 360ml
  • Garnier Ultimate Blends Argan Oil Coloured Hair Mask Treatment 300ml
  • Permanent Hair Dye
  • No Ammonia for a pleasant smell
  • 60% oil powered hair colour
  • Up to 100% grey hair coverage
  • Maximum colour performance
  • Visibly improves the quality of hair
  • Pleasant and easy application with optimal scalp comfort

Information

Ingredients

1126261 - Colourant Cream: Paraffinum Liquidum / Mineral Oil, Aqua / Water, Ethanolamine, Steareth-20, Caprylyl/Capryl Glucoside, Polysorbate 21, 2-Methyl-5-Hydroxyethylaminophenol, Steareth-2, p-Aminophenol, Ascorbic Acid, Hydroxyethoxy Aminopyrazolopyridine HCL, Sodium Metabisulfite, Thioglycerin, Polyquaternium-67, Toluene-2, 5-Diamine, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil / Sunflower Seed Oil, Limnanthes Alba Seed Oil / Meadowfoam Seed Oil, Camellia Oleifera Seed Oil, Passiflora Incarnata / Passiflora Incarnata Seed Oil, EDTA, Parfum / Fragrance. (F.I.L C163138/2), 1071397 - Developer Cream: Aqua / Water, Paraffinum Liquidum / Mineral Oil, Cetearyl Alcohol, Hydrogen Peroxide, Steareth-20 PEG-4 Rapeseedamide, Tocopherol, Sodium, Stannate, Polyquaternium-6, Pentasodium Pentetate, Phosphoric Acid, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Hexadimethrine Chloride, Glycerin. (F.I.L C42424/1), 1119728 - Silk & Shine Multi-Application Conditioner: Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Cetyl Esters, Trideceth-6 Chlorhexidine Digluconate, Amodimethicone, Isopropyl Alcohol, Citric Acid, Cetrimonium Chloride, Parfum / Fragrance. (F.I.L C53909/1)

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Apply?
  • Always do a patch test 48 hours in advance of using any colourants products.
  • Please always refer to the product for full safety instructions and always do a patch test 48 hours in advance of using any colourants.
  • 1. Start by putting on gloves and mix the developer and colourant cream in the applicator bottle.
  • 2. Apply the mix, starting with your roots and working through to the ends.
  • 3. Leave the colourant mix on for 30 minutes, before rinsing your hair thoroughly.

Name and address

  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • TSA 75000 93584,
  • St Ouen Cedex,
  • France.

Return to

  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

38 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

New Hair, Don’t Care!

5 stars

I had this dye used as a highlighter throughout my hair it looks great! It has really lifted by normal brunette do! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely colour

4 stars

This product provided a lovely colour and would have recieved 5 stars but I did not like the way my hair felt after use and it took a long time for the water to run clear when rinsing. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love love

5 stars

Vibrant colour, covers well, easy to apply and was very kind while applying, unlike other dyes, hair feels lovely, very impressed and I use a lot of dye, also covered my very long hair with just one box, will definitely purchase again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic product

5 stars

I absolutely love the colour. Very gentle on my hair. My hair looks healthy and shiny after using it. And colour last very long. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

loved it

5 stars

From the moment I started mixing the dye I loved it! No awful smell like my usual pack. A lovely creamy looking dye, very little drips and runs. Followed the instructions exactly. The conditioner was the best I have used for a long time. My hair was a lovely colour, so soft and shiny. I had so many comments from people. Loved Olia and will definately be using again. I would love to see the conditioner sold as a seperate product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent hair colour

5 stars

Used the Olia vivid garnet red hair dye and I’m really impressed. Easy to use, no drip formula without the pungent smell of other hair dye products. Easy to wash out and the colour is perfect! Will definitely use this product again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great colour

5 stars

Great item lovely colour and goes on well , 2 needed for medium to long hair [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very nice

5 stars

Easy to apply.nice smell.lovely colour. Highly recommended [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fabulous

5 stars

I loved this hair dye. It smells lush not chemically at all. Came with an easy to use bottle. Left my hair shiny with great colour that covered my greys. Would definitely recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Reds the word

5 stars

Wonderfully red hair which isn't patchy and smelt fresh. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 38 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

