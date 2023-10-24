Clairol Nice ‘N Easy Golden Auburn 8Wr Hair Dye

Natural looking, oil infused permanent home hair dye with a blend of 3 tones and highlights. 100% grey coverage. Find your perfect shade with the UK's largest colour choice. Colour as real as you are!

Permanent home hair colour crème hair dye Natural looking colour with a blend of 3 salon tones and highlights in 1 simple step Gentle on your hair and scalp Oil infused with conditioners built into every step for incredibly soft and shiny hair Long-lasting hair colour that lasts up to 28 washes 100% grey coverage, long-lasting hair colour performance UK's largest shade choice (with over 50 shades)

Ingredients

Colour Crème: Aqua/ Water/ Eau, Propylene Glycol, Cetearyl Alcohol, Trisodium Ethylenediamine Disuccinate, Ammonia, 2-Methoxymethyl-p-Phenylenediamine, Parfum/ Fragrance, Ammonium Sulfate, Sodium Sulfate, Resorcinol, Sodium Sulfite, p-Aminophenol, Dicetyl Phosphate, 4-Amino-2-Hydroxytoluene, Ascorbic Acid, Ceteth-10 Phosphate, Steareth-200, Sodium Hydroxide, m-Aminophenol, 2-Methylresorcinol, Xanthan Gum, CI 77891/ Titanium Dioxide, Disodium EDTA, Linalool, N, N-Bis(2-Hydroxyethyl)-p-Phenylenediamine Sulfate, Colour Activator: Aqua/Water/Eau, Paraffinum Liquidum/ Mineral Oil/ Huile Minerale, Hydrogen Peroxide, Cetearyl Alcohol, Sodium Cetearyl Sulfate, Salicylic Acid, Disodium Phosphate, Phosphoric Acid, Disodium Pyrophosphate, Sodium Stannate, Etidronic Acid, CC+ Colourseal™ Conditioner: Aqua/Water/Eau, Bis-Hydroxy/Methoxy Amodimethicone, Stearyl Alcohol, Cetyl Alcohol, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Malic Acid, Glutamic Acid, Parfum/Fragrance, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Benzoate, EDTA, Histidine, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Sodium Chloride, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Magnesium Nitrate, Trimethylsiloxysilicate, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Methylisothiazolinone, BHT, Ascorbic Acid, Citric Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Sulfite

Preparation and Usage

"Step 1. Carry out an allergy test 48 hours before colouring. Step 2. Pour the Colour Blend Formula (labelled 1) into the Colour Blend Activator (labelled 2) and close the cap. Close the applicator bottle and shake. Step 3. Apply Colour: Part out hair into small, even sections using the applicator tip. Apply colour first to your roots and stubborn greys. Work through hair from root to tip to ensure full saturation, but don't rub into the scalp. Pour any unused colour mixture down the drain as it will lose its effectiveness after an hour. If any colour gets on your skin, wipe it off with a damp towel. Step 4. Time it: Leave on for 25 minutes or the time indicated by your Strand Test. Tip: If your greys are really stubborn, it may be necessary to leave colour on for up to 45 minutes. Step 5. Rinse and Condition: Add a small amount of warm water and massage into a lather. Rinse until water runs clear. Apply the CC ColourSeal™ Conditioner to help lock in highlights and shine. For optimal colour results, leave on for 2 minutes, and then rinse thoroughly with warm water. Save remaining CC ColourSeal™ and continue to use once a week (after shampooing) in place of your usual conditioner for a total of 6 weeks. Important safety warnings - Read and follow instructions. This product is not intended for use on persons under the age of 16. Temporary “black henna” tattoos may increase your risk of allergy. Do not colour your hair if: - you have a rash on your face or sensitive, irritated and damaged scalp, - you have ever experienced any reaction after colouring your hair, - you have experienced a reaction to a temporary “black henna” tattoo in the past. In case of any reaction or when in doubt consult a doctor before using any hair colour product. Do not use to dye eyelashes or eyebrows. Rinse hair well after application. Avoid contact with eyes. Rinse eyes immediately if product comes into contact with them. Wear suitable gloves. Keep out of reach of children.

Lower age limit

16 Years