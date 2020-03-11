Clairol Nice ‘N Easy Permanent Light Auburn 6R. Hair Dye

Concerned user 1 stars Review from Clairol 13th March 2020 New product light brown semi permanent no. 92 has completely changed, not only has it made my hair brittle and dull but also brought me out in a rash on my neck. This is totally unacceptable, PLEASE bring back the original colour, why change something that was perfect. Will never use product again nor recommend

Thank you clairol 5 stars Review from Clairol 17th February 2020 I have been using nice and easy SB1 for years and I am always being complimented on my hair colour I always recommend to anyone who mentions it including at my hairdressers yesterday a woman mentioned what a beautiful colour and condition it was

Bring back the original 6R formula 1 stars Review from Clairol 2nd February 2020 The original formula matched my natural auburn colour perfectly. Since using the new formula (mixing liquid and cream) over the last year, my hair has become a dull artificial red shade. Additionally, the texture has become like straw and breaks easily. So many other reviewers feel the same. Why change things for the worse?

Great New Improved Colour 6R Light Auburn 5 stars Review from Clairol 21st November 2019 I have been using nice and easy hair colour all my life I am now 65. I used 110 natural bright Auburn which I was very happy with they have improved the colour which is 6R light Auburn. It is fab so many compliments on my new hair colour. Don't change it Clairol you have hit the jackpot!!!!!

Devastated 1 stars Review from Clairol 13th November 2019 I used to use natural medium champagne blonde always a really good colour for my hair the shade has now changed to natural medium cool blonde I applied this to my hair and I am devastated the shade is nothing like it used to be it is so dark it is also very golden nothing like what I expected I’m not sure what to do to get rid of this without damaging my hair

6G 4 stars Review from Clairol 9th November 2019 Been using this colour for years. Changed to new product which is ok but got an old one recently, what a difference !! Everybody remarked on lovely colour. New product not as good and doesn't hold the colour as long. Disappointed.

I put this over dark blonde hair. Seemed to do the 5 stars A Tesco Customer28th October 2019 I put this over dark blonde hair. Seemed to do the trick. One of the most beautiful auburn shades I've seen. I don't care if anyone calls me ginger. I like the colour and that's all that matters when choosing a hair colour. Report

My colour no longer available 1 stars Review from Clairol 27th October 2019 For many years I've been using Nice'n'Easy Light Caramel Brown and people often commented on the lovely colour of my hair. A while ago Clairol changed the colours so I stocked up, and have only just run out. Clairol told me that the "Light Mocha Brown" is the same colour, but I tried it and it looks AWFUL. Very dark, and NO red tones at all. I had to buy a hair lightening kit to put in lighter streaks until I can colour it again.Now I will have to try other colours until I find one I like. So annoying.

Awful!! 1 stars Review from Clairol 15th October 2019 I have used the burgundy shade on my hair tonight and it’s now the darkest it could possibly be without being black! I’m devastated, there are no tones in my hair at all, I have a Lego head! Avoid at all costs, I will never use this brand again