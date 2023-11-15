L'Oreal Paris Preference Vivids 5.66 Cherry Red Permanent Hair Dye

Colorista is now Preference Vivids. Our Preference expertise is at the service of Vivid Colours. Get a Cherry Red bold colour with radiance that holds for up to 8 weeks*. Preference Vivids leverages our loved Preference Liquid Gel technology with dyes selected by our colourist experts for up to 3X shinier hair and a luminous colour result you can trust. Preference Vivids also comes with a Shine Protect conditioner, enriched with UV filter and Vitamin E Derivative to maintain the radiance of your coloured hair for up to 8 weeks. Cherry Red was inspired by the colorful carnival of Notting Hill and its iconic red costumes. Be colour safe and always do your 48-hour patch test.

Colorista is now Preference Vivids. Our Preference expertise is at the service of Vivid Colours, in 14 shimmering shades. Get high-intensity, bold colour with radiance that holds for up to 8 weeks*. Preference Vivids leverages our loved Preference Liquid Gel technology with dyes selected by our colour experts for up to 3X shinier hair and a luminous colour result you can trust. Be colour safe and always do your 48-hour patch test.

Cherry Red was inspired by the colorful carnival of Notting Hill and its iconic red costumes

Ingredients

Colourant Gel: Aqua / Water, Alcohol Denat., PEG-4 Rapeseedamide, Glyceryl Lauryl Ether, Deceth-3, Propylene Glycol, Laureth-5 Carboxylic Acid, Ethanolamine, Dipropylene Glycol, Hexylene Glycol, Ammonium Hydroxide, Poloxamer 338, 1-Hydroxyethyl 4, 5-Diamino Pyrazole Sulfate, 5-Amino-6-Chloro-O-Cresol, Oleyl Alcohol, 4-Amino-2-Hydroxytoluene, Thioglycerin, Toluene-2, 5-Diamine, Ammonium Thiolactate, EDTA, Erythorbic Acid, Parfum / Fragrance, Developer Cream: Aqua / Water, Hydrogen Peroxide, Cetearyl Alcohol, Sodium Salicylate, Trideceth-2 Carboxamide MEA, Phosphoric Acid, Ceteareth-25, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Glycerin, Shine Protect Conditioner: Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Behentrimonium Chloride, Candelilla Cera / Candelilla Wax, Amodimethicone, Cetyl Esters, Isopropyl Alcohol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Sodium PCA, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Trideceth-6, Chlorhexidine Digluconate, Limonene, Camelina Sativa Seed Oil, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Benzoate, Geraniol, Cetrimonium Chloride, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Amyl Cinnamal, Parfum / Fragrance

