Leo Bancroft Smooth & Sleek Serum 100Ml

Leo Bancroft Smooth & Sleek Serum 100Ml

3(7)
£2.75

£2.75/100ml

Leo Bancroft Smooth & Sleek Serum 100ml
What It DoesA non-tacky lightweight serum to help add shine and softness to hair.Helps prevents hair damage from heat-styling toolsSmoothes away frizz and flyawaysFormulated to help nourish hair and add shine
Leo the award winning international hairdresser believes in the discovery of the best you
Protects up to 220°CSleek & smoothFrizz control for glossy looking hair
Pack size: 100ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Polyquaternium-55, Jojoba Wax PEG-120 Esters, Polyquaternium-10, VP/DMAPA Acrylates Copolymer, Niacinamide, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, PEG-7 Olivate, Panthenol, Phenoxyethanol, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Benzophenone-4, Parfum, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Moringa Oleifera Seed Extract, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Benzyl Salicylate, Linalool

Produce of

Made in China

Net Contents

100ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

How to Use: Use on damp or dry hair. Rub a few drops between hands & work through ends & mid lengths and style as usual.Extra Tip: Leave on hair for a few moments before heat styling. For curly hair use once hair is dry to define curls.

