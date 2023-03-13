Leo Bancroft Smooth & Sleek Serum 100ml

What It Does A non-tacky lightweight serum to help add shine and softness to hair. Helps prevents hair damage from heat-styling tools Smoothes away frizz and flyaways Formulated to help nourish hair and add shine

Leo the award winning international hairdresser believes in the discovery of the best you

Protects up to 220°C Sleek & smooth Frizz control for glossy looking hair

Pack size: 100ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Polyquaternium-55, Jojoba Wax PEG-120 Esters, Polyquaternium-10, VP/DMAPA Acrylates Copolymer, Niacinamide, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, PEG-7 Olivate, Panthenol, Phenoxyethanol, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Benzophenone-4, Parfum, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Moringa Oleifera Seed Extract, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Benzyl Salicylate, Linalool

Produce of

Made in China

Net Contents

100ml ℮

Preparation and Usage