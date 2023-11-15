Pantene Miracle 5 In 1 Hair Pre-Styler Hair Spray 200Ml

PANTENE MIRACLE 5 IN 1 PRE-STYLER 200ML

This Pantene leave-in pre-styling hair spray is used as a base to achieve the hair style you want, easier and faster. With its Pro-V formula, it helps restore undernourished hair and makes it stronger, healthier and managable. Heat protection spary for hair and shields from styling damage

Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

Aqua, VP/Methacrylamide/Vinyl Imidazole Copolymer, Polyquaternium-16, Phenoxyethanol, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Sodium Benzoate, Parfum, Disodium EDTA, Cetrimonium Chloride, Citric Acid, Histidine, Limonene, Linalool, Panthenol, Panthenyl Ethyl Ether, Phenylpropanol, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Propanediol, Caprylyl Glycol, Citronellol, Citral

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Preparation and Usage