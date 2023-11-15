We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Pantene Miracle 5 In 1 Hair Pre-Styler Hair Spray 200Ml

4.6(2303)
£10.00

£5.00/100ml

PANTENE MIRACLE 5 IN 1 PRE-STYLER 200ML
This Pantene leave-in pre-styling hair spray is used as a base to achieve the hair style you want, easier and faster. With its Pro-V formula, it helps restore undernourished hair and makes it stronger, healthier and managable. Heat protection spary for hair and shields from styling damage
Pantene Pro-V leave-in pre-styling hairspray makes hair flexible, manageable and easy to styleHelps restore undernourished hair and makes it stronger and healthierHeat protection spary for hair and shields from styling damageUse as a base before you style your hair
Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

Aqua, VP/Methacrylamide/Vinyl Imidazole Copolymer, Polyquaternium-16, Phenoxyethanol, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Sodium Benzoate, Parfum, Disodium EDTA, Cetrimonium Chloride, Citric Acid, Histidine, Limonene, Linalool, Panthenol, Panthenyl Ethyl Ether, Phenylpropanol, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Propanediol, Caprylyl Glycol, Citronellol, Citral

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Spray on damp hair, blow dry and style or scrunch and air dry.

