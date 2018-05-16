Cantu Coconut Curling Cream 340G

Product Description
- Coconut Curling Cream
- Defines, conditions and adds manageability revealing soft, elongated curls. Made with pure shea butter, Cantu restores your real, authentic beauty. Embrace your curly, coily or wavy hair with Cantu.
- For natural hair
- Defines, moisturizes & helps strengthen strands
- No sulfates, parabens, silicones, phthalates, paraffin or propylene glycol
- Pack size: 340G
Aqua (Water), Cetearyl Alcohol, Canola Oil, Glycerin, Ceteareth-20, Parfum (Fragrance), Ceteth-20, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Glycol Stearate, Petrolatum, PEG-75, Polyquaternium-10, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Fruit Extract, Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Mangifera Indica (Mango) Seed Butter, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Melia Azadirachta Seed Oil (Neem), Daucus Carota Sativa (Carrot) Seed Oil, Macadamia Ternifolia Seed Oil, Mangifera Indica (Mango) Seed Oil, Glycine Soja (Soybean) Oil, Vitis Vinifera (Grape) Seed Oil, Hydrolyzed Silk, Lonicera Caprifolium (Honeysuckle) Flower Extract, Macrocystis Pyrifera (Kelp) Extract, Salvia Officinalis (Sage) Leaf Extract, Vitis Vinifera (Grape) Seed Extract (Red Grape), Urtica Dioica (Nettle) Extract, Silk Amino Acid, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice (Aloe Vera Decolorized), Benzyl Benzoate, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal
Made in USA
- Directions: Smooth onto damp hair, section by section, beginning at the root and work toward ends. Do not rinse. Can be used on dry hair to re-moisturize curls.
- Styling Tip: Cocktail with Cantu Moisturizing Twist & Lock Gel for super soft, long-lasting twist or braid outs.
- WARNING: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES AND OPEN OR IRRITATED SKIN. IF EYE CONTACT OCCURS, RINSE THOROUGHLY WITH WATER. IF EYE IRRITATION PERSISTS, CONTACT A PHYSICIAN. FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY. IF INGESTED, CONTACT A PHYSICIAN OR POISON CONTROL CENTER IMMEDIATELY. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.
- Original Additions Ltd.,
- UB4 0UJ,
- London,
- UK.
340g
