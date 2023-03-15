We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Head & Shoulders Soothing Scalp Balm Hair Treatment 145ml

Dry scalp, did you know you can bring your scalp hydration to the next level? Head & Shoulders DERMAXPRO scalp balm, hair conditioner powered by piroctone olamine, a clinically proven active ingredient and Infused with skin care ingredients: active aloe & vitamin E, nourishes and replenishes your scalp to relieve it from dryness and flakes (visible flakes, with regular use) The result? 72h of lasting hydration when used with DERMAXPRO anti dandruff shampoo.
Mosturising scalp balm hair conditioner72H of lasting hydration for dry scalp when used with DERMAXPRO anti dandruff shampooPowered by a clinically proven active ingredient: piroctone olamineInfused with skin care ingredients: active aloe & vitamin EApply to shampooed hair, before or after your conditioner, and massage into scalp. Leave in for 1-3 minutes, then rinse offUse the nozzle applicator to focus on the scalp’s dry spots
Aqua, Stearyl Alcohol, Cetyl Alcohol, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Citric Acid, Glutamic Acid, Phenoxyethanol, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Piroctone Olamine, Tocopheryl Acetate, Menthol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Polysorbate 20, Linalool, Hydroxycitronellal, Geraniol

145ml ℮

APPLY ON SCALP & RINSE OFF. Apply to pre-washed hair and use the nozzle applicator to focus on the scalp's dry spots. Massage into scalp and leave for 1-3 minutes, then rinse off.

