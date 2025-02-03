Nature Spell Dry Scalp Formula - Calm & Clear Biotic Serum for Dry Scalp with Hyaluronic Acid + Plant Collagen

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Patch test first, at least 24 hours before using. For external use only. Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water. If irritation persists, seek medical advice. If you experience irritation, rinse from skin and discontinue use. Keep away from direct sunlight. Keep out of reach of children.

Patch test first, at least 24 hours before using. For external use only. Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water. If irritation persists, seek medical advice. If you experience irritation, rinse from skin and discontinue use. Keep away from direct sunlight. Keep out of reach of children.

Give dry hair and scalp a soothing boost with our Calm & Clear Scalp Soothing Serum. For softer scalp that feels smooth and comfortable. Formulated with natural extracts, because Mother Nature knows best.

Give dry hair and scalp a soothing boost with our Calm & Clear Scalp Soothing Serum. For softer scalp that feels smooth and comfortable. Formulated with natural extracts, because Mother Nature knows best.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.