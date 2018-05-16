Cantu Curl Activator Cream 355Ml

Product Description
- Moisturizing Curl Activator Cream
- Smoothes and enhances natural curl pattern revealing frizz-free volume. Made with pure shea butter, Cantu restores your real, authentic beauty. Embrace your curly, coily or wavy hair with Cantu.
- For natural hair
- Activates curls, delivers volume & shine
- Reveals frizz-free, bouncy curls
- No mineral oil, sulfates, parabens, silicones, phthalates, gluten, paraffin or propylene
- Pack size: 355ML
Water (Aqua), Glycerin, Cetearyl Alcohol, Propanediol, Behentrimonium Methosulfate, Stearyl Alcohol, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Polyquaternium-11, Fragrance (Parfum), Cetyl Alcohol, Polyquaternium-10, Phenoxyethanol, Polysorbate, Glycine Soja (Soybean) Oil, Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Ethylhexylglycerin, Silk Amino Acid, Canola Oil, Aloe Barbadensis (Aloe Vera) Leaf Juice (Decolorized), Hydrolyzed Silk, Lonicera Caprifolium Flower Extract, Macrocystis Pyrifera Extract, Salvia Officinalis (Sage) Leaf Extract, Vitis Vinifera (Red Grape) Seed Extract, Urtica Dioica (Nettle) Extract, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Fruit Extract, Persea Gratisima (Avocado) Oil, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Mangifera Indica (Mango) Seed Butter, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Melia Azadirachta (Neem) Seed Oil, Daucus Carota Sativa Seed Oil, Macadamia Ternifolia Seed Oil, Mangifera Indica (Mango) Seed Oil, Vitis Vinifera (Grape) Seed Oil, Benzyl Benzoate, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal
- Free From: Gluten
Made in USA
- Directions: Apply to damp hair section by section. Reapply to dry hair as needed for additional moisture.
- Styling Tip: For next day curls, refresh curls with Cantu Comeback Curl Next Day Curl Revitalizer for defined, frizz-free curls.
- WARNING: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES AND ANY OPEN OR IRRITATED SKIN. IF EYE CONTACT OCCURS, RINSE THOROUGHLY WITH WATER. IF EYE IRRITATION PERSISTS, CONTACT A PHYSICIAN. FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY. IF INGESTED, CONTACT A PHYSICIAN OR POISON CONTROL CENTER IMMEDIATELY. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.
355ml
