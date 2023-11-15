L'Oreal Paris Elvive Bond Repair Leave In Serum 150ml

- 12 x less split-ends¹. - Up to 98% stronger hair². - Up to 82% more shine². ¹instrumental test after 5 applications of Pre-Shampoo Treatment + Shampoo + Conditioner + Leave-In Serum. ²instrumental test after application of Serum. Discover the New Elvive Bond Repair Leave-In Serum by L'Oréal Paris. This leave-in serum forms the fourth and final step in the new Bond Repair haircare routine for stronger hair with maximum shine and heat protection. Hair is made up of millions of bonds that give it structure and strength. When hair bonds break, through brushing, bleaching, heating, and styling, hair becomes weak and damaged. For the first time, our formula powered by Citric Acid Complex targets damaged hair. Up to 12x less split-ends¹, 98% stronger hair² & 82% more shine². Suitable for all types of damaged hair. ¹ instrumental test after 5 applications of Pre-Shampoo Treatment + Shampoo + Conditioner + Leave-In Serum. ² instrumental test after application of Serum.

Discover the New Elvive Bond Repair Leave-In Serum by L'Oréal Paris. This serum is part of the revolutionary new Bond Repair hair care routine for stronger hair with maximum shine and heat protection. For the first time, our formula powered by Citric Acid Complex targets damaged hair. Up to 12x less split-ends¹, 98% stronger hair² & 82% more shine². Suitable for all types of damaged hair. ¹ instrumental test after 5 applications of Pre-Shampoo Treatment + Shampoo + Conditioner + Leave-In Serum. ² instrumental test after application of Serum. Goes well with Elvive Bond Repair Shampoo Elvive Bond Repair Conditioner Elvive Bond Repair Pre-Shampoo

Pack size: 150ML

Ingredients

Isododecane, Dipropylene Glycol, Aqua / Water, Dimethicone, Alcohol Denat., Glycerin, Dimethiconol, PEG-14 Dimethicone, Hydroxyethyl Urea, Parfum / Fragrance, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Hydroxycitronellal, Phenoxyethanol, PEG-60 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Polyacrylamide, Limonene, Linalool, Benzyl Benzoate, Benzyl Alcohol, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-t-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Propylene Glycol, Isoeugenol, Geraniol, Citronellol, Citral, Laureth-7, Hexyl Cinnamal, C13-14 Isoalkane, (F.I.L. Z70019647/1)

Net Contents

150ml

Preparation and Usage