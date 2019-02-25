By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Plums Minimum 4 Pack

Tesco Finest Plums Minimum 4 Pack
£ 3.00
£0.75/each
Two typical plums
  • Energy194kJ 46kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.1g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1
    <1%
  • Sugars9.7g
    11%
  • Salt<0.01
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 176kJ / 42kcal

Product Description

  • Plums.
  • Hand Picked, chosen for its special flavour Specially selected for their sweet, juicy flesh and unique pear drop flavour.
Information

Ingredients

Plum

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2/4/6

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gTwo typical plums (110g)
Energy176kJ / 42kcal194kJ / 46kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate8.8g9.7g
Sugars8.8g9.7g
Fibre1.6g1.8g
Protein0.6g0.7g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Stunning taste

5 stars

Beautiful and very surprising. These are 'pluots' a cross between a plum and apricot - also known as the bubblegum fruit. They taste insanely sweet and perfumed. Sadly, its a short season.

